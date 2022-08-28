Advertisement
Aug. 28, 2022 / 11:18 PM

Detroit police arrest man accused of killing three people in shooting spree

By Darryl Coote
Police on Sunday said they arrested a man described as armed and dangerous who is accused of shooting four people in Detroit early Sunday. Photo courtesy of Detroit Police Department/<a href="https://twitter.com/detroitpolice/status/1563927523825696772?s=20&amp;t=A3uMTg-IMkPNptTuZjbaew">Twitter</a>
Police on Sunday said they arrested a man described as armed and dangerous who is accused of shooting four people in Detroit early Sunday. Photo courtesy of Detroit Police Department/Twitter

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Authorities in Detroit said police Sunday night arrested a man accused of shooting four people, three fatally, in what are believed to be random acts of violence.

The Detroit Police Department announced the arrest of the suspect at about 9 p.m. on it social media accounts with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan offering his appreciation to the officers via Twitter.

"We got him," Duggan said following the announcement of the arrest. "The Detroit Police Department showed again today why it's as fine as any in America."

Little information about the arrest was made available aside from that it was the result of tips received from the public and that it came a few hours after police Chief James White had called for the public's assistance to get the man described as armed and dangerous off Detroit's streets.

During an afternoon press conference, White said a manhunt had been launched for a Black man in his mid-20s to early 30s dressed in all black.

White said police were notified of the first shooting at about 4:45 a.m. in the area of Wyoming and Margareta avenues.

The victim, a 40-year-old woman, was discovered by police with multiple gunshot wounds.

While investigating the shooting, authorities were approached by a witness who informed them about another shooting victim, a 28-year-old man, in the area of Seven Mile Road and Wyoming Avenue, White said, adding the victim had also been shot "multiple times."

Then at 6:58 a.m., authorities were informed of a third shooting victim, a woman in her 40s, who was also found shot multiple times in the 19700 block of Livernois Avenue.

White said the fourth and final shooting happened at about 7:10 a.m.

A man had been shot once after confronting the suspect while he was peering through car windows in the 19200 block of Pennington North and Seven Mile Road.

"At this time we believe this to be a random act," he said. "There does not appear to be any relationship between these crimes."

Police said that they had later learned that three of the shooting victims had died from their wounds and a fourth was injured.

White said they linked the suspect to the four shootings through shell casings found at the scenes indicating a sole weapon was used in all four instances of violence.

The police chief added that one victim was shot while waiting for a bus, another was walking their dog and a third was on the street.

He said none of them were robbed.

"It appears to be very random," he said.

