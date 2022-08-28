Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 28, 2022 / 1:38 PM

1952 Topps Mickey Mantle rookie card sells for record $12.6 million

By Daniel Uria
A 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card sold for a record $12.6 million through Dallas-based Heritage Auctions early Sunday morning. Photo courtesy Heritage Auctions
A 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card sold for a record $12.6 million through Dallas-based Heritage Auctions early Sunday morning. Photo courtesy Heritage Auctions

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- A 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle rookie card sold for $12.6 million at auction on Sunday becoming the most valuable sports collectible ever sold at auction.

The card sold through Dallas-based Heritage Auctions at 12:28 a.m. CST Sunday but the auction house said it had already become the most valuable sports card sold at auction weeks ago.

Advertisement

"An eight-figure result in the sports market was the stuff of fantasy just a decade ago," Chris Ivy, director of sports auctions at Heritage said in a statement. "We always knew this card would shatter records and expectations."

The $12.6 million price tag topped the record for the most valuable sports card sold at auction set by a T206 Honus Wagner card that sold for $6.6 million last year. It also claimed the record for most valuable sports collectible of any type, surpassing the $9.3 million price that a jersey worn by Diego Maradona during his "Hand of God" goal in the 1986 World Cup fetched at an auction earlier this year.

RELATED Late 'Star Trek' actress Nichelle Nichols' ashes to be launched into space

Heritage Auctions said that consignor Anthony Giordano bought the card from Alan "Mr. Mint" Rosen for $50,000 in 1991 and decided to keep it "hidden away" and ungraded for the next 30 years.

Advertisement

Rosen, who came across the card and several other Mantles in a haul of 1052 Topps cards Rosen bought from a Massachusetts man in the mid-1980s, wrote a letter to Giordano saying the card was "in my estimation the finest known example in the world."

The Mantle card was graded a Mint+ 9.5 by Sportscard Guaranty Corporation, which Ivy said made it especially desirable at auction.

RELATED Serena Williams' dog Chip at U.S. Open as tennis great mourns loss of another

"It bears the finest qualities any 1952 Topps can possess: perfect centering, registration and four sharp corners," he said. "That this Mantle rookie card remained in this condition for 70 years is a true miracle."

RELATED Princess Diana's car sells at auction for over $763K as 25th anniversary of her death nears

Latest Headlines

NYPD search for gunman after five shot, one fatally, at Coney Island boardwalk
U.S. News // 43 minutes ago
NYPD search for gunman after five shot, one fatally, at Coney Island boardwalk
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Police on Sunday were searching for the man who shot one dead and injured four others at the Coney Island boardwalk in New York City late Saturday.
Late 'Star Trek' actress Nichelle Nichols' ashes to be launched into space
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
Late 'Star Trek' actress Nichelle Nichols' ashes to be launched into space
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- A private space company will launch the ashes of late "Star Trek" actress Nichelle Nichols as well as other figures from the series into space later this year.
U.S. Navy sends warships through Taiwan Strait, putting China on 'high alert'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. Navy sends warships through Taiwan Strait, putting China on 'high alert'
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy on Sunday sent two warships through the Taiwan Strait, leading Chinese military officials to say the country remains on "high alert."
N.J. residents continue rebuilding a year after Hurricane Ida
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
N.J. residents continue rebuilding a year after Hurricane Ida
Ashley Thomas and her husband, Troy, are hoping to move into their new house in October, a little over a year after the Mullica Hill tornado destroyed their home.
Abbott restarts production of Similac baby formula at Michigan plant
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Abbott restarts production of Similac baby formula at Michigan plant
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Abbott is restarting production of Similac, the company's most popular baby formula, at its plant in Michigan which was shut down in February over concerns of bacterial contamination.
Group of Dutch soldiers shot outside Indiana hotel
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Group of Dutch soldiers shot outside Indiana hotel
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- A group of Dutch special forces soldiers in Indiana for military exercises were shot outside an Indianapolis hotel early Saturday morning, officials said.
Intelligence chief will conduct damage assessment of documents taken by Trump
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Intelligence chief will conduct damage assessment of documents taken by Trump
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Avril Haines, the director of national intelligence, told lawmakers that the intelligence community would conduct a damage assessment stemming from former President Donald Trump's possession of top-secret documents.
Children left in desert by smugglers, border officials say
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Children left in desert by smugglers, border officials say
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- An 18-month-old toddler and a 4-month-old infant were left in Arizona's Sonoran Desert, a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Agent said.
Ancient Egyptian artifact seized in Memphis, Tenn.
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Ancient Egyptian artifact seized in Memphis, Tenn.
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- A 3,000-year-old Egyptian artifact was found in a shipment at the port of Memphis, Tenn., Customs and Border Protection officials said.
Facebook reaches preliminary settlement over Cambridge Analytica scandal
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Facebook reaches preliminary settlement over Cambridge Analytica scandal
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Facebook has reached a preliminary settlement with users who sued the social media company in 2018 over the Cambridge Analytica data privacy scandal.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Group of Dutch soldiers shot outside Indiana hotel
Group of Dutch soldiers shot outside Indiana hotel
U.S. Navy sends warships through Taiwan Strait, putting China on 'high alert'
U.S. Navy sends warships through Taiwan Strait, putting China on 'high alert'
Wisconsin parade suspect removed from court
Wisconsin parade suspect removed from court
El Paso, Texas, charters bus for migrants to New York City
El Paso, Texas, charters bus for migrants to New York City
Abbott restarts production of Similac baby formula at Michigan plant
Abbott restarts production of Similac baby formula at Michigan plant
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement