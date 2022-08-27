Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 27, 2022 / 8:41 PM

Group of Dutch soldiers shot outside Indiana hotel

By Adam Schrader

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- A group of Dutch special forces soldiers in Indiana for military exercises were shot outside an Indianapolis hotel early Saturday morning, officials said.

Indianapolis police responded to the Hampton Inn around 3:30 a.m. and found the three men with gunshot wounds, WXIN-TV reported.

Advertisement

The men were taken to local hospitals and one of them is in critical condition, the Netherlands Ministry of Defense confirmed in a statement.

"The shooting took place in front of the hotel where the commandos are staying. They are in the state of Indiana on exercise. The incident happened during the military's free time," the Netherlands Defense Ministry said.

"The families of the victims have been informed. Local police are investigating the cause of the shooting. No one has been arrested yet."

The Indiana National Guard confirmed to WXIN-TV that the soldiers were training at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center.

"It is a premier training facility and used by DoD as well as other allies," Indiana National Guard said in a statement.

"The Dutch soldiers visited Indianapolis at the end of their duty day. Our thoughts and prayers are with the soldiers and families during this difficult time."

Advertisement

Police officials said in a press conference that preliminary evidence suggests that a disturbance had occurred between the soldiers and the possible suspect.

Read More

Police arrest man believed to be the masked killer of 9-year-old British girl New Mexico man indicted, New York man pleads guilty in separate cases for supporting ISIS Putin signs decree to give money to Ukrainians who fled war to Russia

Latest Headlines

Intelligence chief will conduct damage assessment of documents taken by Trump
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Intelligence chief will conduct damage assessment of documents taken by Trump
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Avril Haines, the director of national intelligence, told lawmakers that the intelligence community would conduct a damage assessment stemming from former President Donald Trump's possession of top-secret documents.
Children left in desert by smugglers, border officials say
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Children left in desert by smugglers, border officials say
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- An 18-month-old toddler and a 4-month-old infant were left in Arizona's Sonoran Desert, a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Agent said.
Ancient Egyptian artifact seized in Memphis, Tenn.
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Ancient Egyptian artifact seized in Memphis, Tenn.
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- A 3,000-year-old Egyptian artifact was found in a shipment at the port of Memphis, Tenn., Customs and Border Protection officials said.
Facebook reaches preliminary settlement over Cambridge Analytica scandal
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Facebook reaches preliminary settlement over Cambridge Analytica scandal
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Facebook has reached a preliminary settlement with users who sued the social media company in 2018 over the Cambridge Analytica data privacy scandal.
El Paso, Texas, charters bus for migrants to New York City
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
El Paso, Texas, charters bus for migrants to New York City
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- El Paso's city government chartered a bus that sent 35 Venezuelan migrants to New York City, where officials have complained about buses from Texas bringing migrants without warning.
Wisconsin parade suspect removed from court
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Wisconsin parade suspect removed from court
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more after driving his vehicle through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wis., was removed from court after repeatedly yelling at the judge.
Multiday severe weather threat to unfold over central U.S.
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Multiday severe weather threat to unfold over central U.S.
AccuWeather forecasters say that unsettled weather will return to the Plains this weekend with rounds of severe weather.
Mayor Adams' admin approves permit for Saudi-tied tournament at Trump's NYC golf course
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Mayor Adams' admin approves permit for Saudi-tied tournament at Trump's NYC golf course
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams' administration has approved a permit allowing a tournament sponsored by the government of Saudi Arabia to be held at a Bronx golf course managed by former President Donald Trump's company.
New Mexico man indicted, New York man pleads guilty in separate cases for supporting ISIS
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
New Mexico man indicted, New York man pleads guilty in separate cases for supporting ISIS
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A New Mexico man was arrested Friday for trying to help the Islamic State terrorist group while a New York man pleaded guilty in a separate case for planning a knife attack on behalf of ISIS, the Justice Department said.
U.S. Secret Service has seized over $1.4B in fraudulent COVID-19 relief
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
U.S. Secret Service has seized over $1.4B in fraudulent COVID-19 relief
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. Secret Service announced Friday that it has seized more than $1.4 billion in fraudulently obtained COVID-19 relief funds since 2020 after its latest haul of $286 million.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends 4 elected school board members after Parkland report
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends 4 elected school board members after Parkland report
Wisconsin parade suspect removed from court
Wisconsin parade suspect removed from court
Alex Jones accused of transferring millions to himself while declaring bankruptcy
Alex Jones accused of transferring millions to himself while declaring bankruptcy
Mayor Adams' admin approves permit for Saudi-tied tournament at Trump's NYC golf course
Mayor Adams' admin approves permit for Saudi-tied tournament at Trump's NYC golf course
U.S. Secret Service has seized over $1.4B in fraudulent COVID-19 relief
U.S. Secret Service has seized over $1.4B in fraudulent COVID-19 relief
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement