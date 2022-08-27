Group of Dutch soldiers shot outside Indiana hotel

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- A group of Dutch special forces soldiers in Indiana for military exercises were shot outside an Indianapolis hotel early Saturday morning, officials said.

Indianapolis police responded to the Hampton Inn around 3:30 a.m. and found the three men with gunshot wounds, WXIN-TV reported.

The men were taken to local hospitals and one of them is in critical condition, the Netherlands Ministry of Defense confirmed in a statement.

"The shooting took place in front of the hotel where the commandos are staying. They are in the state of Indiana on exercise. The incident happened during the military's free time," the Netherlands Defense Ministry said.

"The families of the victims have been informed. Local police are investigating the cause of the shooting. No one has been arrested yet."

The Indiana National Guard confirmed to WXIN-TV that the soldiers were training at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center.

"It is a premier training facility and used by DoD as well as other allies," Indiana National Guard said in a statement.

"The Dutch soldiers visited Indianapolis at the end of their duty day. Our thoughts and prayers are with the soldiers and families during this difficult time."

Police officials said in a press conference that preliminary evidence suggests that a disturbance had occurred between the soldiers and the possible suspect.