U.S. News
Aug. 27, 2022 / 10:58 PM

Abbott restarts production of Similac baby formula at Michigan plant

By Adam Schrader
An Abbott employee working inside a production area of the Michigan infant formula manufacturing facility wears shoe covers to help prevent outside particles from entering production areas. Photo courtesy of <a href="https://www.abbott.com/corpnewsroom/nutrition-health-and-wellness/abbott-update-on-powder-formula-recall.html">Abbott</a>
An Abbott employee working inside a production area of the Michigan infant formula manufacturing facility wears shoe covers to help prevent outside particles from entering production areas. Photo courtesy of Abbott

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Abbott is restarting production of Similac, the company's most popular baby formula, at its plant in Michigan which was shut down in February over concerns of bacterial contamination.

The shutdown of the plant in Sturgis, as well as supply chain issues that limited ingredients necessary to make baby formula, caused a national shortage that sent parents frantically searching for ways to feed their infants.

Abbott said in a statement Friday that it expects Similac to begin shipping to retail locations in about six weeks while EleCare, a hypoallergenic formula made by the company, will begin to ship "in the coming weeks" after it began production in July.

"We know that the nationwide infant formula shortage has been difficult for the families we serve, and while restarting Similac production in Michigan is an important milestone, we won't rest until this product is back on shelves," Abbott CEO Robert Ford said in the statement.

"Making infant formula is a responsibility we take very seriously, and parents can feel confident in the quality and safety of Similac and other Abbott formulas. We are committed to re-earning the trust parents and healthcare providers have placed in us for decades."

The company said that it will supply the United States with more than 8 million pounds of infant formula in August after it upped formula production at its facility in Arizona and started making more liquid Similac Ready-to-Feed liquid formula at its plant in Ohio, among other production changes.

The Food and Drug Administration inspected the Sturgis plant in February after receiving complaints that two babies four babies became sick with bacterial infections, two of whom died, after consuming formula from the Michigan facility.

The FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that Cronobacter sakazakii was the source for the infections and that the bacteria was found in two finished Similac products and environmental samples during an inspection.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy for Cronobacter or any pathogen in our plants. Cronobacter is naturally and commonly found in the environment and our quality systems are designed to find it and destroy it when it's present, as it sometimes is with all manufacturers," Abbott said in its statement.

"That is why we test for it regularly and take steps to eliminate it if and when we find it, is why we took the steps we did in Sturgis in February, and is what guides our approach today."

Latest Headlines

Group of Dutch soldiers shot outside Indiana hotel
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Group of Dutch soldiers shot outside Indiana hotel
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- A group of Dutch special forces soldiers in Indiana for military exercises were shot outside an Indianapolis hotel early Saturday morning, officials said.
Intelligence chief will conduct damage assessment of documents taken by Trump
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Intelligence chief will conduct damage assessment of documents taken by Trump
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Avril Haines, the director of national intelligence, told lawmakers that the intelligence community would conduct a damage assessment stemming from former President Donald Trump's possession of top-secret documents.
Children left in desert by smugglers, border officials say
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Children left in desert by smugglers, border officials say
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- An 18-month-old toddler and a 4-month-old infant were left in Arizona's Sonoran Desert, a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Agent said.
Ancient Egyptian artifact seized in Memphis, Tenn.
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Ancient Egyptian artifact seized in Memphis, Tenn.
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- A 3,000-year-old Egyptian artifact was found in a shipment at the port of Memphis, Tenn., Customs and Border Protection officials said.
Facebook reaches preliminary settlement over Cambridge Analytica scandal
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Facebook reaches preliminary settlement over Cambridge Analytica scandal
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Facebook has reached a preliminary settlement with users who sued the social media company in 2018 over the Cambridge Analytica data privacy scandal.
El Paso, Texas, charters bus for migrants to New York City
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
El Paso, Texas, charters bus for migrants to New York City
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- El Paso's city government chartered a bus that sent 35 Venezuelan migrants to New York City, where officials have complained about buses from Texas bringing migrants without warning.
Wisconsin parade suspect removed from court
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Wisconsin parade suspect removed from court
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more after driving his vehicle through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wis., was removed from court after repeatedly yelling at the judge.
Multiday severe weather threat to unfold over central U.S.
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Multiday severe weather threat to unfold over central U.S.
AccuWeather forecasters say that unsettled weather will return to the Plains this weekend with rounds of severe weather.
Mayor Adams' admin approves permit for Saudi-tied tournament at Trump's NYC golf course
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Mayor Adams' admin approves permit for Saudi-tied tournament at Trump's NYC golf course
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams' administration has approved a permit allowing a tournament sponsored by the government of Saudi Arabia to be held at a Bronx golf course managed by former President Donald Trump's company.
New Mexico man indicted, New York man pleads guilty in separate cases for supporting ISIS
U.S. News // 1 day ago
New Mexico man indicted, New York man pleads guilty in separate cases for supporting ISIS
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A New Mexico man was arrested Friday for trying to help the Islamic State terrorist group while a New York man pleaded guilty in a separate case for planning a knife attack on behalf of ISIS, the Justice Department said.
