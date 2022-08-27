Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 27, 2022 / 4:37 PM

Intelligence chief will conduct damage assessment of documents taken by Trump

By Matt Bernardini
Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said in a letter that her office is conducting a damage assessment of documents taken by former President Donald Trump. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/7f54bbe4f58014c391c603779db5cd32/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said in a letter that her office is conducting a damage assessment of documents taken by former President Donald Trump. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Avril Haines, the director of national intelligence, told lawmakers that the intelligence community would conduct a damage assessment stemming from former President Donald Trump's possession of top-secret documents.

Haines told House Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., and House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, D-Calif., that her office will be assessing the potential risk to national security that would result from the disclosure of the documents, according to Politico.

Advertisement

"The Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) are working together to facilitate a classification review of relevant materials, including those recovered during the search," Haines wrote, adding that the review will be conducted in a way that "does not unduly interfere with DOJ's ongoing criminal investigation."

According to Politico, the intelligence community's review will likely look at whether unauthorized individuals had access to the highly sensitive documents. The Justice Department is investigating potential violations of the Presidential Records Act, the Espionage Act, and obstruction of justice, according to court documents.

RELATED Affidavit: Trump home search spurred by indications of classified records, obstruction

The letter came on the same day that the DOJ released a redacted search warrant affidavit that illustrates why FBI agents searched former President Donald Trump's home in Florida earlier this month.

Advertisement

The document cites probable cause to believe classified documents were at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla. -- as well as probable cause to believe that "evidence of obstruction will be found at the premises."

Further, the affidavit said there was probable cause to believe that "evidence, contraband, fruits of crime or other items illegally possessed" would be found at Trump's home.

RELATED DOJ releases 2019 memo advising AG Barr not to charge Trump in Russia probe

The affidavit said the FBI investigation began with a referral from the National Archives in February. The FBI sought to determine how the documents were removed from the White House, identify anyone who may have moved them without legal authorization, and determine whether Mar-a-Lago was an authorized storage location for the documents

RELATED Trump stored 100-plus classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, National Archives letter says

Latest Headlines

Children left in desert by smugglers, border officials say
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Children left in desert by smugglers, border officials say
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- An 18-month-old toddler and a 4-month-old infant were left in Arizona's Sonoran Desert, a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Agent said.
Ancient Egyptian artifact seized in Memphis, Tenn.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ancient Egyptian artifact seized in Memphis, Tenn.
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- A 3,000-year-old Egyptian artifact was found in a shipment at the port of Memphis, Tenn., Customs and Border Protection officials said.
Facebook reaches preliminary settlement over Cambridge Analytica scandal
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Facebook reaches preliminary settlement over Cambridge Analytica scandal
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Facebook has reached a preliminary settlement with users who sued the social media company in 2018 over the Cambridge Analytica data privacy scandal.
El Paso, Texas, charters bus for migrants to New York City
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
El Paso, Texas, charters bus for migrants to New York City
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- El Paso's city government chartered a bus that sent 35 Venezuelan migrants to New York City, where officials have complained about buses from Texas bringing migrants without warning.
Wisconsin parade suspect removed from court
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Wisconsin parade suspect removed from court
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more after driving his vehicle through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wis., was removed from court after repeatedly yelling at the judge.
Multiday severe weather threat to unfold over central U.S.
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Multiday severe weather threat to unfold over central U.S.
AccuWeather forecasters say that unsettled weather will return to the Plains this weekend with rounds of severe weather.
Mayor Adams' admin approves permit for Saudi-tied tournament at Trump's NYC golf course
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Mayor Adams' admin approves permit for Saudi-tied tournament at Trump's NYC golf course
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams' administration has approved a permit allowing a tournament sponsored by the government of Saudi Arabia to be held at a Bronx golf course managed by former President Donald Trump's company.
New Mexico man indicted, New York man pleads guilty in separate cases for supporting ISIS
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
New Mexico man indicted, New York man pleads guilty in separate cases for supporting ISIS
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A New Mexico man was arrested Friday for trying to help the Islamic State terrorist group while a New York man pleaded guilty in a separate case for planning a knife attack on behalf of ISIS, the Justice Department said.
U.S. Secret Service has seized over $1.4B in fraudulent COVID-19 relief
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
U.S. Secret Service has seized over $1.4B in fraudulent COVID-19 relief
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. Secret Service announced Friday that it has seized more than $1.4 billion in fraudulently obtained COVID-19 relief funds since 2020 after its latest haul of $286 million.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends 4 elected school board members after Parkland report
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends 4 elected school board members after Parkland report
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday he suspended four members of the Broward County School Board on the recommendation of a grand jury impaneled to examine school safety issues after the Parkland school shooting.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends 4 elected school board members after Parkland report
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends 4 elected school board members after Parkland report
Alex Jones accused of transferring millions to himself while declaring bankruptcy
Alex Jones accused of transferring millions to himself while declaring bankruptcy
Wisconsin parade suspect removed from court
Wisconsin parade suspect removed from court
Turkish pop star Gulsen jailed over on-stage joke about religious schools
Turkish pop star Gulsen jailed over on-stage joke about religious schools
Mayor Adams' admin approves permit for Saudi-tied tournament at Trump's NYC golf course
Mayor Adams' admin approves permit for Saudi-tied tournament at Trump's NYC golf course
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement