Ancient Egyptian artifact seized in Memphis, Tenn.

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- A 3,000-year-old Egyptian artifact was found in a shipment at the port of Memphis, Tenn., Customs and Border Protection officials said.

The artifact was discovered on Aug. 17 and had been shipped to Memphis from Europe. Officials said the item was seized after the shipper made contradictory statements regarding the item's value.

The CBP and experts at the University of Memphis Institute of Egyptian Art and Archaeology determined that the artifact was an Egyptian canopic jar lid of the funeral deity named Imsety. They were used to hold the internal organs of mummies.

It is likely that the lid is from 1069 BC to 653 BC. The lid has been turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further examination.