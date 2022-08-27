Advertisement
Aug. 27, 2022 / 12:34 PM

Wisconsin parade suspect removed from court

By Matt Bernardini
Darrell Brooks Jr. was removed from court after an outburst. File Photo courtesy of the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office/EPA-EFE
A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more after driving his vehicle through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wis., was removed from court after repeatedly yelling at the judge.

Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, began shouting at the judge shortly after he had to be woken up in court by his own attorneys Friday, according to WLS-TV in Chicago. The judge had denied his motion to dismiss evidence that was obtained during a search of his jail cell.

Five people were killed after Brooks allegedly drove his vehicle into a Christmas parade in November. A sixth person died of their injuries two days later.

In February, Brooks pleaded not guilty to the 77 charges against him, including six counts of homicide. Brooks' attorneys have asked for a change of venue, arguing that fundraising campaigns, vigils and a visit from President Joe Biden have created widespread publicity around the case.

Brooks is set to be tried in October.

