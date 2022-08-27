Wisconsin parade suspect removed from court

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- );</script><div data-id="669dbfab-24db-4cb6-bdcc-f2e121a8d870" data-show-share="false" data-show-info="false"></div>https://experience.ex.co/sdk.js';fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js,fjs);}(document,'script','exco-sdk')<script>(function(d,s,id){var js,fjs=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];if(d.getElementById(id))return;js=d.createElement(s);js.id=id;js.src='A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more after driving his vehicle through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wis., was removed from court after repeatedly yelling at the judge.
Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, began shouting at the judge shortly after he had to be woken up in court by his own attorneys Friday, according to WLS-TV in Chicago. The judge had denied his motion to dismiss evidence that was obtained during a search of his jail cell.