Two children were found abandoned in the Arizona desert on August 27. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- An 18-month-old toddler and a 4-month-old infant were left in Arizona's Sonoran Desert, a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Agent said. The children were left in the desert, which borders Mexico, by smugglers "to die," John R. Modlin, chief patrol agent of the U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector, said in a tweet. Advertisement

"This is cruelty," he said in the tweet. "And it is gut-wrenching. I commend our agents for their quick response to this dreadful incident and to every incident in which migrant lives are at stake."

The infant was found unresponsive but was able to be revived, Modlin added.

The incident comes days after two children died after being pulled from the Rio Grande during attempted border crossings, NBC News reported.

There has been an increase in U.S. assisted arrests of smugglers in Central America.