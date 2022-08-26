Trending
Aug. 26, 2022 / 1:04 PM

Affidavit says search at Trump's home was led by indications of classified records, obstruction

By Doug Cunningham
Friday's affidavit says there was probable cause to believe classified documents were at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla. -- as well as probable cause to believe that "evidence of obstruction will be found at the premises." Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/1e707370e1ee1b27fc18eacaedbe9fc6/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Friday released a partly blacked out search warrant affidavit that lays out why FBI agents showed up at former President Donald Trump's home in Florida this month looking for classified materials.

The affidavit is part of an ongoing criminal investigation involving Trump taking boxes of White House records with him when he left the White House in 2021. U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart ordered the affidavit's release, but redacted to protect witnesses and the integrity of the investigation.

The documents notes that there was probable cause to believe classified documents were at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla. -- as well as probable cause to believe that "evidence of obstruction will be found at the premises."

Further, the affidavit said there was probable cause to believe that "evidence, contraband, fruits of crime or other items illegally possessed" would also be found at Trump's home.

Presidents are required to turn over many documents to the National Archives when they leave office. For months, the archives have been asking Trump to return the records that should be there.

According to the affidavit released Friday, federal agents became suspicious that Trump may be keeping classified documents when they examined several boxes of records that the former president had given to the archives. Some of those documents had "HSC" markings, which indicates highly classified materials.

"Premature disclosure of the contents of this affidavit and related documents may have a significant and negative impact on the continuing investigation and may severely jeopardize its effectiveness by allowing criminal parties an opportunity to flee, destroy evidence (stored electronically and otherwise, change patterns of behavior, and notify criminal confederates," the warrant states.

A group of news media outlets including the New York Times, CNN, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal had asked Reinhart to unseal the search documents for transparency.

On Thursday, Reinhart said the Justice Department convinced him that portions of the affidavit should remain sealed because "disclosure would reveal (1) the identities of witnesses, law enforcement agents, and uncharged parties, (2) the investigation's strategy direction, scope, sources, and methods, and (3) grand jury information."

Reinhart found that the government met its burden in showing that the redactions are narrowly tailored to protect the integrity of the operation.

