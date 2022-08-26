Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 26, 2022 / 11:45 AM

Another key gov't inflation gauge shows that prices cooled off in July

"The American people are starting to get some relief," President Joe Biden said Friday.

By Simon Druker
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City on August 19. An important inflation gauge on Friday showed that inflation in July cooled much more than experts predicted. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/31ef19a199db2a910325ba0cc94978d9/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City on August 19. An important inflation gauge on Friday showed that inflation in July cooled much more than experts predicted. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A closely watched government inflation report on Friday basically echoed what two earlier economic reports signaled: Inflation seems to be cooling off as gas prices fall.

According to the Personal Consumption Expenditures index, inflation climbed by only 6.3% over the 12-month period that ended in July.

Advertisement

From June to July, prices actually declined by 0.1% -- when most economists expected a 0.2% increase.

The figures are improvements over what previous PCE reports have shown. The 12-month period ending in June, for example, showed an inflationary increase of almost 7%.

RELATED Analysts eye Fed chief's speech in Wyoming for clues on plans to fight inflation

The PCE index is considered the Federal Reserve's top indicator for inflation. It measures prices paid by consumers for goods and services.

Analysts are generally more interested in the PCE's figure for "core inflation," which excludes potentially volatile food and energy costs. Without the volatility of food and energy, core inflation is viewed as a better indicator of where inflation truly stands.

Friday's report is the fourth in recent weeks to show that inflation seems to be cooling. The retail sales report for July, the Consumer Price Index and the Producer Price Index all showed weaker inflation than economists expected.

Advertisement

Some analysts are forecasting the third straight 0.75% interest rate hike when the Fed holds its policy meeting later this month. In May, the Fed hiked rates by a half-point.

At a key symposium in Wyoming on Friday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell promised that the central bank will keep making large interest rate hikes until inflation returns to a manageable level. Raising rates restricts spending, which is a key driver of inflation.

"Last month incomes were up, and overall prices were down," President Joe Biden said of the PCE index in a statement Friday. "Prices actually came down nationwide last month. ... the American people are starting to get some relief.

"Today confirms that our economic plan is building the economy from the bottom up and the middle out and we are making progress."

Read More

Dow rises 322 points for two-day win streak ahead of Fed speech Biden unveils 3-part plan to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for millions

Latest Headlines

Affidavit says search at Trump's home was led by indications of classified records, obstruction
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
Affidavit says search at Trump's home was led by indications of classified records, obstruction
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Friday released a partly blacked out search warrant affidavit that lays out why FBI agents showed up at former President Donald Trump's Florida home this month looking for classified materials.
Fed chief Powell hints at more big interest rate hikes to avoid 'greater pain' of high inflation
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Fed chief Powell hints at more big interest rate hikes to avoid 'greater pain' of high inflation
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- In highly anticipated remarks on Friday, Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell spoke in Wyoming and made one point extremely clear -- the Fed will keep hiking interest rates until inflation returns to a healthy level.
Biden to talk with state, local leaders about abortion access
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden to talk with state, local leaders about abortion access
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will discuss actions his administration is taking to protect access to abortion during a meeting with state and local leaders at the White House on Friday morning.
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech for patent infringement with COVID-19 vaccine
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech for patent infringement with COVID-19 vaccine
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Biotech company Moderna announced Friday that it's suing pharma giant Pfizer and partner BioNTech because they copied patented technologies to create their COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first one to be authorized.
'Active shooter' kills 2, injures 4 at Kentucky homeless shelter
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
'Active shooter' kills 2, injures 4 at Kentucky homeless shelter
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Two people were killed and several were wounded in what police believe is a random shooting attack at a men's homeless shelter in western Kentucky, officials said Friday.
U.S. could face up to 10 times more life-threatening heat waves by 2100
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. could face up to 10 times more life-threatening heat waves by 2100
Life-threatening heat waves will become more common by the end of this century, according to a new study.
Asylum seekers allowed to enter U.S. after 'remain in Mexico' ends
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Asylum seekers allowed to enter U.S. after 'remain in Mexico' ends
EL PASO, Texas, Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Two weeks after a federal judge allowed the Biden administration to end the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocols, U.S. judges are beginning to allow migrants to stay in the country as their asylum claims are pending.
Court upholds injunction blocking Arkansas law banning gender-affirming care
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Court upholds injunction blocking Arkansas law banning gender-affirming care
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court on Thursday upheld an injunction against an Arkansas law that bans transgender medical treatment for minors.
Georgia judge skeptical of Brian Kemp's argument to quash election probe subpoena
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Georgia judge skeptical of Brian Kemp's argument to quash election probe subpoena
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Georgia Judge Robert McBurney expressed skepticism of Gov. Brian Kemp's claims that he is immune from testifying in a probe of efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential and that the investigation is politically biased.
Kids, seniors pulled from floodwaters in Mississippi as heavy rain expected to continue
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Kids, seniors pulled from floodwaters in Mississippi as heavy rain expected to continue
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Rescue crews in Mississippi evacuated dozens of children and seniors from floodwaters as heavy rain struck the Gulf Coast region.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Active shooter' kills 2, injures 4 at Kentucky homeless shelter
'Active shooter' kills 2, injures 4 at Kentucky homeless shelter
Police solve mystery of human remains found in Southern California desert in 1991
Police solve mystery of human remains found in Southern California desert in 1991
Judge orders Justice Dept. to release redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit
Judge orders Justice Dept. to release redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit
Police arrest man believed to be the masked killer of 9-year-old British girl
Police arrest man believed to be the masked killer of 9-year-old British girl
Shelling disconnects Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant from Ukraine electric grid
Shelling disconnects Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant from Ukraine electric grid
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement