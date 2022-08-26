Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 26, 2022 / 10:53 PM

New Mexico man indicted, New York man pleads guilty in separate cases for supporting ISIS

By Adam Schrader
Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi led the Islamic State from 2014 until his death in 2019 when he detonated a suicide vest during a raid by U.S. forces. File Photo courtesy of U.S. Department of Defense
Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi led the Islamic State from 2014 until his death in 2019 when he detonated a suicide vest during a raid by U.S. forces. File Photo courtesy of U.S. Department of Defense

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A New Mexico man was arrested Friday for trying to help the Islamic State terrorist group while a New York man pleaded guilty in a separate case for planning a knife attack on behalf of ISIS, the Justice Department said.

Herman Leyvoune Wilson has been charged with attempting to provide material support to ISIS and attempting to obstruct, influence and impede at least one official proceeding, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Advertisement

Wilson, a 45-year-old man from Albuquerque who goes by the alias Bilal Mu'Min Abdullah, allegedly tried to establish an "Islamic State Center" in New Mexico between January 2020 and November 2021.

The Justice Department said that Wilson tried to establish the so-called Islamic State Center to teach ISIS ideology and train fighters in tactical maneuvers and martial arts.

RELATED Biden recognizes 13 killed in attack on Kabul Airport 1 year ago

He also allegedly helped administer an online platform to promote and recruit others to ISIS ideology and discuss terrorist attacks in the United States and abroad from May 2019 to September 2020 when he shut down the platform and tried to destroy records relating to it, the Justice Department said.

Kristopher Matthews and Jaylin Molina, two men who said that Wilson radicalized them, were arrested in September 2020 and previously pleaded guilty to providing material support to ISIS. Molina also pleaded guilty to one count of receiving child pornography.

Advertisement

In July, Matthews was sentenced to 20 years in prison and Molina was scheduled to 18 years in prison for providing material support to ISIS. Molina also received a sentence of 216 months to run concurrently for the child pornography charge.

RELATED U.S. military conducts airstrikes targeting Iran-backed groups in Syria

Wilson's arrest came as Awais Chudhary, a 22-year-old naturalized U.S. citizen born in Pakistan who lives in the New York City borough of Queens, pleaded guilty in a Brooklyn federal court on Friday for attempting to provide material support to ISIS.

Chudhary pledged his allegiance to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, then the leader of ISIS, in August 2019 after watching violent terrorist propaganda videos, the Justice Department said in a news release.

He began plotting a "lone-wolf" bomb or knife attack targeting pedestrian bridges in Queens including over the Grand Central Parkway and the Flushing Bay Promenade, conducting several reconnaissance trips and making video recordings of the areas he planned to attack.

RELATED ISIS 'Beatle' sentenced to life in prison

"Chudhary ordered items online that he intended to use to commit a terrorist attack, including a tactical knife, a mask, gloves, and a cellphone chest and head strap to facilitate his recording of the attack," the Justice Department said.

He was busted as he tried to retrieve the items he ordered from a retail locker in Queens. He faces up to 20 years in prison during the sentencing phase of his trial.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

U.S. Secret Service has seized over $1.4B in fraudulent COVID-19 relief
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. Secret Service has seized over $1.4B in fraudulent COVID-19 relief
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. Secret Service announced Friday that it has seized more than $1.4 billion in fraudulently obtained COVID-19 relief funds since 2020 after its latest haul of $286 million.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends 4 elected school board members after Parkland report
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends 4 elected school board members after Parkland report
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday he suspended four members of the Broward County School Board on the recommendation of a grand jury impaneled to examine school safety issues after the Parkland school shooting.
Alex Jones accused of transferring millions to himself while declaring bankruptcy
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Alex Jones accused of transferring millions to himself while declaring bankruptcy
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- In a court filing Thursday, victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School accused Alex Jones of transferring millions of dollars to himself and relatives, to avoid compensating the families who have sued him.
U.S., China sign agreement for Chinese company audits
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S., China sign agreement for Chinese company audits
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. and China struck a deal that would allow American accounting regulators to inspect China-based audits and possibly prevent numerous Chinese companies from being kicked off American stock exchanges.
Stocks plunge after Powell's hawkish comments on inflation
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Stocks plunge after Powell's hawkish comments on inflation
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Stocks plunged Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that the Fed would continue to hike interest rates until inflation returns to a healthy level.
New Orleans continues recovery one year after Hurricane Ida
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
New Orleans continues recovery one year after Hurricane Ida
Category 4 Hurricane Ida brought destruction that Louisiana residents to this day continue to recover from -- one year later.
Sen. Marsha Blackburn is latest U.S. politician to visit Taiwan
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Sen. Marsha Blackburn is latest U.S. politician to visit Taiwan
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., became the latest U.S. lawmaker to visit Taiwan, meeting President Tsai Ing-Wen on Friday in Taipei.
EPA rule would designate PFAS 'forever chemicals' as hazardous substances
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
EPA rule would designate PFAS 'forever chemicals' as hazardous substances
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. EPA is proposing that PFAS -- the so-called "forever chemicals" -- be designated as hazardous under the Superfund law.
Five cities have seen 1-in-1,000-year flood events since late July
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Five cities have seen 1-in-1,000-year flood events since late July
In the last five weeks, five areas across the United States have experienced what should have been very unlikely -- if not impossible -- 1 in 1,000-year flooding events.
Capitol rioter sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for assault with Trump flag
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Capitol rioter sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for assault with Trump flag
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man was sentenced to 46 months in prison Friday for assaulting law enforcement officers with a Trump flag and using a Trump billboard as a battering ram during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Active shooter' kills 2, injures 4 at Kentucky homeless shelter
'Active shooter' kills 2, injures 4 at Kentucky homeless shelter
Police arrest man believed to be the masked killer of 9-year-old British girl
Police arrest man believed to be the masked killer of 9-year-old British girl
Affidavit: Trump home search spurred by indications of classified records, obstruction
Affidavit: Trump home search spurred by indications of classified records, obstruction
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends 4 elected school board members after Parkland report
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends 4 elected school board members after Parkland report
Federal judge says Texas can't ban 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns
Federal judge says Texas can't ban 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement