The suspected shooter in the attack at the homeless shelter was identified as Kenneth B. Gibbs, who is believed to be a former tenant at the shelter. Photo courtesy Henderson County Detention Center

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Two people were killed and several were wounded in what police believe is a random shooting attack at a men's homeless shelter in western Kentucky, officials said Friday. Police said the "active shooter" event occurred late Thursday at the Harbor House homeless shelter in Henderson. Apart from the two dead, four were injured by the gunfire. Advertisement

Authorities said in a Facebook post that the suspect, Kenneth B. Gibbs, was arrested later and charged with two counts of murder. Henderson is located about 90 miles southwest of Louisville.

Harbor House tenant Brian McClain told the Louisville Courier-Journal that he was in a room when the shooter abruptly flipped on the lights, looked at him and turned the lights back off.

Seconds later, McClain said he heard eight or nine gun shots before escaping out a window.

Henderson Police Chief Sean McKinney said Gibbs was armed when police arrested him and that he was identified by witnesses as the shooter.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Henderson this morning after a senseless act of violence took the lives of two people and left four injured," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted Friday.

It's believed that Gibbs, 37, was a onetime tenant at the shelter. Police are still investigating for a motive.