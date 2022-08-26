Trending
Aug. 26, 2022 / 4:28 PM

Sen. Marsha Blackburn is latest U.S. politician to visit Taiwan

By Matt Bernardini
Tennessee Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn meeting with Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu on August 26, 2022. Photo courtesy of Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Twitter
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., became the latest U.S. lawmaker to visit Taiwan, meeting President Tsai Ing-Wen on Friday in Taipei.

The Tennessee senator's trip marks the third one by lawmakers this month, and comes at a time of increasing tensions between China and Taiwan. Beijing has launched large-scale military exercises in response to visits by U.S. lawmakers.

"It is an honor to be in Taipei, demonstrating that the Chinese Communist Party can't dictate U.S. foreign policy," Blackburn said on Twitter.

Blackburn called Taiwan a "country" on Friday, despite the United States and most other governments not diplomatically recognizing Taiwan.

RELATED Sen. Ed Markey leads congressional delegation to Taiwan after Pelosi visit

"I am looking forward to a wonderful visit. And yes indeed, I do remember my visit fondly in 2008 and the opportunity to get to see some of your country firsthand," Blackburn told Tsai, according to a video posted on Tsai's official Facebook account.

In return, Tsai called Blackburn an "important and close friend of Taiwan," according to the Washington Post.

"We look forward to working hand in hand with the United States and other like-minded democracies to safeguard peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region," Tsai said."

Blackburn's visit caps a busy month for U.S. lawmakers in Taiwan. At the beginning of August, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island, becoming the highest-ranking us official to make an official visit since 1997.

"Our congressional delegation's visit to Taiwan honors America's unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan's vibrant democracy," Pelosi said in a statement issued by her office after landing in Taipei.

Two weeks later, Sen. Ed Markey, a Democrat from Massachusetts, led a bipartisan congressional delegation to Taiwan to meet with senior Taiwan leaders and discuss various issues, including regional security.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi: 'We will not allow China to isolate Taiwan'

