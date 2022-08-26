Trending
EPA rule would designate PFAS 'forever chemicals' as hazardous substances

By Doug Cunningham
EPA Administrator Michael Regan in Washington, D.C., on June 30, 2021, talking about clean drinking water efforts. The EPA said Friday it is proposing that PFAS "forever chemicals" PFOA and PFOS be designated hazardous substances under the Superfund law. The cancer-linked chemicals are in everything from drinking water to food packaging. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/d21b3fde521be5d684ec592c385ecc2b/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. EPA is proposing that polyfluoroalkyl substances -- the so-called "forever chemicals" -- be designated as hazardous under the Superfund law. The chemicals are found in a wide variety of things from water to food packaging and cosmetics.

The EPA said in a statement that the proposed rule would increase transparency on PFAS releases and help to hold polluters accountable for cleaning it up.

The proposed EPA rule would require reporting of PFOA and PFOS releases to the National Response Center, state or Tribal emergency response commission and the local or Tribal emergency planning responders. They are the most common PFAS chemicals.

The EPA said this proposed hazardous designation is based on "significant evidence that PFOA and PFOS may present a substantial danger to human health or welfare and the environment."

Earlier this month a new study indicated the chemicals have been linked to the most common type of liver cancer.

According to the EPA, the chemicals accumulate and persist in the human body for long periods of time. Evidence from laboratory animals and human epidemiology studies indicate that exposure to these "forever chemicals" can cause cancer and other serious health issues.

In the proposed rule, the EPA said PFOA and PFOS have historically been found in or used in a wide range of consumer products from carpets, to packaging for food and cookware.

PFOA and PFOS are also widely detected in surface water samples from rivers, lakes and streams in the United States as well as in soils, groundwater in wells and public water systems across the country.

According to the EPA, the new proposed rule will be published within weeks and there will be a 60-day public comment period before the rule is final.

