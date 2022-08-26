Trending
Aug. 26, 2022 / 7:24 AM

Analysts eye Fed chief's speech at Wyoming event for clues on plans to fight inflation

By Daniel Uria
1/3
The biggest driver of inflation over the past year -- energy prices -- are also cooling. Gas prices in the United States have come down by almost 50 cents per gallon over the last month, and $1.15 per gallon since the national average reached its record peak of $5.02 in the middle of June. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
The biggest driver of inflation over the past year -- energy prices -- are also cooling. Gas prices in the United States have come down by almost 50 cents per gallon over the last month, and $1.15 per gallon since the national average reached its record peak of $5.02 in the middle of June. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The eyes of analysts, economists, investors and many Americans will be on Jackson, Wyo., on Friday, where Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell will give a speech -- as well as some insight into the Fed's plans for controlling inflation.

Powell will give remarks at the central bank's annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, which has come to be quite an important event on the economic calendar in recent years.

The symposium, titled "Reassessing Constraints on the Economy and Policy," is expected to hint at near-term moves by the Fed, at worst, or put the next few policy meetings by Federal Open Market Committee into sharper focus. Many across the economic spectrum want insight into how the central bank will keep fine tuning key interest rates to get control of rising prices in the United States.

The Fed has raised rates by substantial and historic increments at its last three policy meetings -- a half-point hike in May and a pair of 0.75% hikes in June and July. The next decision will come on Sept. 21, and there will be two more meetings before the end of 2022 in November and December.

RELATED Most federal student loans will qualify for forgiveness, White House says

Although inflation is still running high on a year-to-year basis, there have been signs recently that the Fed's moves may finally be having an impact on rising prices. The retail spending report this month showed no increase in July and a key index also showed no increase in consumer prices last month.

File Photo by Matt McClain/UPI

The biggest driver of inflation over the past year -- energy prices -- are also cooling. Gas prices in the United States have come down by almost 50 cents per gallon over the last month, and $1.15 per gallon since the national average reached its record peak of $5.02 in the middle of June. The average Friday was $3.87 per gallon, according to AAA.

At last year's symposium, when the fiscal threat of COVID-19 still loomed large, Powell said a key goal was boosting creation of U.S. jobs -- which is often good for the economy, but can also help push up inflation. In 2020, he said the Fed would support broad market goals even though that also might bring higher inflation.

"It's interesting how this August speech of the Fed chair at Jackson Hole has become such an important platform for the Fed to influence market expectations about policy," David Wessel, director of the Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy at the Brookings Institution, said according to CNN. "It becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy."

Last year in Jackson, Powell tried to strike an optimistic chord by saying that higher prices would probably be temporary -- only to see a sustained surge in inflation over the next 11 months at a level not seen in the United States for four decades. The Fed's moves in 2022 have been much more aggressive.

The futures market anticipates that the Fed will raise interest rates by 0.75% for the third month in a row at its September meeting as the federal funds rate is presently in a range of 2.25%-2.5%, which is still shy of the Fed's targeted end rate of 3.5% to 3.75% by the first quarter of 2023.

RELATED Retail sales report for July shows no monthly increase in consumer spending

"The challenge for Powell is going to be the tone he adopts. I think he came across as slightly too dovish, not hawkish enough in July," David Page, head of macroeconomic research at AXA Investment Managers, said according to CNBC. "I think he wants to avoid that now, with markets expecting him to be relatively hawkish."

Randall Kroszner, a former Federal Reserve governor and deputy dean for executive programs and economics professor at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, said investors hope the Fed will move more against inflation and Powell will express confidence that it can markedly reverse the course of inflation in the coming months.

President Joe Biden signs the Inflation Reduction Act -- a $737 billion law focused on slowing climate change, lowering healthcare costs and controlling rising prices -- at the White House in Washington on August 16. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Kroszner added, however, that he doesn't expect Powell to deliver that message. But he's hopeful that the Fed avoids hiking interest rates too much, too quickly.

"If that's the case, they may be able to avoid a significant slowdown," he added.

Others mindful of Friday's symposium expect Powell will underscore and promise that the central bank will use every weapon in its arsenal to bring an end to the current run of inflation.

Some watchers don't expect Powell to reveal much of anything in Jackson, at least insofar as the next policy meeting is concerned. They think instead he'll remind Wall Street that all decisions depend heavily on fluid data -- which includes the August jobs report in a week and the next Consumer Price Index, the top inflation gauge, on Sept. 13.

Markets surged after the Fed's July policy meeting and have also staged a rebound in the two days leading up to Powell's remarks.

Page noted that Powell would probably prefer to avoid another stock market rally and a decrease in bond yield that would signal financial conditions are loosening.

"The difficulty he will have is there's already quite an expectation that he's going to be quite hawkish," he told CNBC. "So he has to be at least quite hawkish for that rally not to happen."

