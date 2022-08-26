Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 26, 2022 / 1:25 PM

Ford raises prices on Mustang Mach-E models

By Clyde Hughes
A visitor to the St. Louis Auto Show checks out the new Ford Mustang Mach E electric car, on the opening day of the St. Louis Auto Show at America's Center on January 14. Ford announced it is increasing the price of the vehicle. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/fe68daed3ca3e5b4ff706d657f7198fb/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
A visitor to the St. Louis Auto Show checks out the new Ford Mustang Mach E electric car, on the opening day of the St. Louis Auto Show at America's Center on January 14. Ford announced it is increasing the price of the vehicle. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Ford Motor said on Thursday it is increasing the starting price of its popular electric Mustang Mach-E crossover for some models by more than $8,000 as it opens orders for the 2023 model year.

Ford said the price changes deal with "supply chain" issues and the range of the change depends on the model and battery used to power the vehicle.

Advertisement

"Ford is adjusting the [manufacturer's suggested retail price] on the Mustang Mach-E due to significant material cost increases, continued strain on key supply chains, and rapidly evolving market conditions, and will continue to monitor pricing across the model year," the auto giant said in a statement.

"The adjusted MSRP will go into effect for new orders placed starting Tuesday. Customers who have existing, unscheduled 2022 Model Year orders will receive a private offer to convert to a 2023 Model Year."

RELATED Ford cuts 3,000 jobs to fund shift toward electric vehicles

Ford said the new starting prices for the 2023 Mustang Mach-E will run from about $47,000 to $70,000, an increase from about $44,000 to $62,000 for the previous year's model.

Marin Gjaja, chief customer officer of Ford's electric vehicle division, Model e, said a FordCo-Pilot 360 Driver Assist Technology is being added to the entire MustangMach-E lineup.

Advertisement

"[The addition] gives more customers access to services like BlueCruise hands-free driving and future ADAS services through Ford Power-Up software updates," Gjaja said in a statement. "We're sharing these changes ahead of re-opening order banks on Tuesday so customers can understand the feature and pricing adjustments around ordering a MustangMach-E."

RELATED LG Energy Solution to supply more EV batteries to Ford

Read More

Ford hikes price of F-150 Lightning electric truck by up to $8,500

Latest Headlines

Federal judge says Texas can't ban 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
Federal judge says Texas can't ban 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A federal court in Fort Worth has struck down a Texas prohibition that limited adults under 21 from carrying handguns.
Biden recognizes 13 killed in attack on Kabul Airport 1 year ago
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
Biden recognizes 13 killed in attack on Kabul Airport 1 year ago
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Friday that the Pentagon is keeping pressure on terrorist networks in Afghanistan on the one-year anniversary of a terrorist attack at Kabul Airport that killed 13 U.S. service members.
Affidavit: Trump home search spurred by indications of classified records, obstruction
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Affidavit: Trump home search spurred by indications of classified records, obstruction
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Friday released a partly redacted search warrant affidavit that lays out why FBI agents showed up at former President Donald Trump's Florida home this month looking for classified materials.
Biden student debt plan could cost $600 billion
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden student debt plan could cost $600 billion
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business said Friday that President Joe Biden's student loan cancellation program would cost just over $600 billion over the next ten years.
Another key gov't inflation gauge shows that prices cooled off in July
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Another key gov't inflation gauge shows that prices cooled off in July
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A closely watched government inflation report on Friday basically echoed what two earlier economic reports signaled: Inflation seems to be cooling off as gas prices fall.
Fed chief Powell hints at more big interest rate hikes to avoid 'greater pain' of high inflation
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Fed chief Powell hints at more big interest rate hikes to avoid 'greater pain' of high inflation
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- In highly anticipated remarks on Friday, Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell spoke in Wyoming and made one point extremely clear -- the Fed will keep hiking interest rates until inflation returns to a healthy level.
Biden to talk with state, local leaders about abortion access
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden to talk with state, local leaders about abortion access
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will discuss actions his administration is taking to protect access to abortion during a meeting with state and local leaders at the White House on Friday morning.
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech for patent infringement with COVID-19 vaccine
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech for patent infringement with COVID-19 vaccine
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Biotech company Moderna announced Friday that it's suing pharma giant Pfizer and partner BioNTech because they copied patented technologies to create their COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first one to be authorized.
'Active shooter' kills 2, injures 4 at Kentucky homeless shelter
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
'Active shooter' kills 2, injures 4 at Kentucky homeless shelter
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Two people were killed and several were wounded in what police believe is a random shooting attack at a men's homeless shelter in western Kentucky, officials said Friday.
U.S. could face up to 10 times more life-threatening heat waves by 2100
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. could face up to 10 times more life-threatening heat waves by 2100
Life-threatening heat waves will become more common by the end of this century, according to a new study.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Active shooter' kills 2, injures 4 at Kentucky homeless shelter
'Active shooter' kills 2, injures 4 at Kentucky homeless shelter
Police arrest man believed to be the masked killer of 9-year-old British girl
Police arrest man believed to be the masked killer of 9-year-old British girl
Affidavit: Trump home search spurred by indications of classified records, obstruction
Affidavit: Trump home search spurred by indications of classified records, obstruction
Judge orders Justice Dept. to release redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit
Judge orders Justice Dept. to release redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit
Threatened Ukraine nuclear plant reconnected to power grid; U.N. inspectors plan visit
Threatened Ukraine nuclear plant reconnected to power grid; U.N. inspectors plan visit
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement