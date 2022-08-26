Ford raises prices on Mustang Mach-E models

A visitor to the St. Louis Auto Show checks out the new Ford Mustang Mach E electric car, on the opening day of the St. Louis Auto Show at America's Center on January 14. Ford announced it is increasing the price of the vehicle. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Ford Motor said on Thursday it is increasing the starting price of its popular electric Mustang Mach-E crossover for some models by more than $8,000 as it opens orders for the 2023 model year. Ford said the price changes deal with "supply chain" issues and the range of the change depends on the model and battery used to power the vehicle. Advertisement

"Ford is adjusting the [manufacturer's suggested retail price] on the Mustang Mach-E due to significant material cost increases, continued strain on key supply chains, and rapidly evolving market conditions, and will continue to monitor pricing across the model year," the auto giant said in a statement.

"The adjusted MSRP will go into effect for new orders placed starting Tuesday. Customers who have existing, unscheduled 2022 Model Year orders will receive a private offer to convert to a 2023 Model Year."

Ford said the new starting prices for the 2023 Mustang Mach-E will run from about $47,000 to $70,000, an increase from about $44,000 to $62,000 for the previous year's model.

Marin Gjaja, chief customer officer of Ford's electric vehicle division, Model e, said a FordCo-Pilot 360 Driver Assist Technology is being added to the entire MustangMach-E lineup.

"[The addition] gives more customers access to services like BlueCruise hands-free driving and future ADAS services through Ford Power-Up software updates," Gjaja said in a statement. "We're sharing these changes ahead of re-opening order banks on Tuesday so customers can understand the feature and pricing adjustments around ordering a MustangMach-E."