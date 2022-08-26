Biden to talk with state, local leaders about abortion access

President Joe Biden delivers remarks before signing an executive order on protecting access to reproductive health services at the White House on July 8. He will address state and local leaders on the issue Friday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will discuss actions his administration is taking to protect access to abortion during a meeting with state and local leaders at the White House on Friday morning. Biden will make the comments during the recognition of Women's Equality Day. Advertisement

"On Women's Equality Day, we celebrate the trailblazers who fought to deliver a better future for America's daughters," Biden said in a proclamation released by the White House.

"We recognize the work that remains to ensure that everyone can fully participate in our democracy and make fundamental choices about their health and bodies. We strive to uphold our Nation's promise of equality for all people."

The meeting comes in the aftermath of the Supreme Court's Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling, which overturned the 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision, which legalized abortion nationwide.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure issued a letter Friday to governors asking them to apply for Medicaid waivers to provide increased access to care for women from states where "reproductive rights are under attack and women may be denied medical care."

Advertisement

The letter also underscored that current or proposed abortion restriction laws do not negate providers' responsibilities to comply with federal laws protecting access to emergency care if a woman needs an abortion to protect her health.

"Since the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs, we have seen the gut-wrenching stories of women suffering and not getting the care they need because of newly enacted laws that restrict abortion care," Becerra said in a statement.

"We have also seen state legislatures try to mislead women by saying they're protecting patients while also making it a crime to provide abortion care. At my request and at President Biden's direction, HHS has been and will continue to take concrete action, like today's invitation to states, that will protect women's access to reproductive care, including abortion."

A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked a legal effort by the White House that says hospitals in Texas must perform abortion services if the mother's life is in danger.

RELATED Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost on track to become first from Gen Z in Congress

The Health and Human Services Department issued guidance in July that said hospitals in Texas -- which has banned most abortions -- are bound by the mandate.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday called out new abortion bans in Idaho, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Advertisement

"These extreme bans will criminalize abortion, in some cases without exceptions for rape or incest, Jean-Pierre said in a statement. "These near-total abortion bans are part of a growing effort by Republican legislators to roll back the freedoms Americans have relied on for nearly half a century.

"Today's radical steps take away women's reproductive rights and put personal health care decisions in the hands of politicians instead of women and their doctors, threatening women's health and lives."