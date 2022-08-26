Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 26, 2022 / 10:10 AM

Biden to talk with state, local leaders about abortion access

By Clyde Hughes
President Joe Biden delivers remarks before signing an executive order on protecting access to reproductive health services at the White House on July 8. He will address state and local leaders on the issue Friday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/4591ce181bb6d973137dcc8b0ee2b8be/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
President Joe Biden delivers remarks before signing an executive order on protecting access to reproductive health services at the White House on July 8. He will address state and local leaders on the issue Friday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will discuss actions his administration is taking to protect access to abortion during a meeting with state and local leaders at the White House on Friday morning.

Biden will make the comments during the recognition of Women's Equality Day.

Advertisement

"On Women's Equality Day, we celebrate the trailblazers who fought to deliver a better future for America's daughters," Biden said in a proclamation released by the White House.

"We recognize the work that remains to ensure that everyone can fully participate in our democracy and make fundamental choices about their health and bodies. We strive to uphold our Nation's promise of equality for all people."

RELATED Texans who perform abortions now face up to life in prison, $100,000 fine

The meeting comes in the aftermath of the Supreme Court's Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling, which overturned the 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision, which legalized abortion nationwide.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure issued a letter Friday to governors asking them to apply for Medicaid waivers to provide increased access to care for women from states where "reproductive rights are under attack and women may be denied medical care."

Advertisement

The letter also underscored that current or proposed abortion restriction laws do not negate providers' responsibilities to comply with federal laws protecting access to emergency care if a woman needs an abortion to protect her health.

RELATED Federal judge partially block's Idaho's abortion law

"Since the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs, we have seen the gut-wrenching stories of women suffering and not getting the care they need because of newly enacted laws that restrict abortion care," Becerra said in a statement.

"We have also seen state legislatures try to mislead women by saying they're protecting patients while also making it a crime to provide abortion care. At my request and at President Biden's direction, HHS has been and will continue to take concrete action, like today's invitation to states, that will protect women's access to reproductive care, including abortion."

A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked a legal effort by the White House that says hospitals in Texas must perform abortion services if the mother's life is in danger.

RELATED Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost on track to become first from Gen Z in Congress

The Health and Human Services Department issued guidance in July that said hospitals in Texas -- which has banned most abortions -- are bound by the mandate.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday called out new abortion bans in Idaho, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Advertisement

"These extreme bans will criminalize abortion, in some cases without exceptions for rape or incest, Jean-Pierre said in a statement. "These near-total abortion bans are part of a growing effort by Republican legislators to roll back the freedoms Americans have relied on for nearly half a century.

"Today's radical steps take away women's reproductive rights and put personal health care decisions in the hands of politicians instead of women and their doctors, threatening women's health and lives."

Latest Headlines

Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech for patent infringement with COVID-19 vaccine
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech for patent infringement with COVID-19 vaccine
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Biotech company Moderna announced Friday that it's suing pharma giant Pfizer and partner BioNTech because they copied patented technologies to create their COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first one to be authorized.
'Active shooter' kills 2, injures 4 at Kentucky homeless shelter
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
'Active shooter' kills 2, injures 4 at Kentucky homeless shelter
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Two people were killed and several were wounded in what police believe is a random shooting attack at a men's homeless shelter in western Kentucky, officials said Friday.
U.S. could face up to 10 times more life-threatening heat waves by 2100
U.S. News // 43 minutes ago
U.S. could face up to 10 times more life-threatening heat waves by 2100
Life-threatening heat waves will become more common by the end of this century, according to a new study.
Asylum seekers allowed to enter U.S. after 'remain in Mexico' ends
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Asylum seekers allowed to enter U.S. after 'remain in Mexico' ends
EL PASO, Texas, Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Two weeks after a federal judge allowed the Biden administration to end the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocols, U.S. judges are beginning to allow migrants to stay in the country as their asylum claims are pending.
Analysts eye Fed chief's speech in Wyoming for clues on plans to fight inflation
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Analysts eye Fed chief's speech in Wyoming for clues on plans to fight inflation
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The eyes of many will be on the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium on Friday, where Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell will give a speech -- as well as some insight into the Fed's plans for controlling inflation.
Court upholds injunction blocking Arkansas law banning gender-affirming care
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Court upholds injunction blocking Arkansas law banning gender-affirming care
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court on Thursday upheld an injunction against an Arkansas law that bans transgender medical treatment for minors.
Georgia judge skeptical of Brian Kemp's argument to quash election probe subpoena
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Georgia judge skeptical of Brian Kemp's argument to quash election probe subpoena
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Georgia Judge Robert McBurney expressed skepticism of Gov. Brian Kemp's claims that he is immune from testifying in a probe of efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential and that the investigation is politically biased.
Kids, seniors pulled from floodwaters in Mississippi as heavy rain expected to continue
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Kids, seniors pulled from floodwaters in Mississippi as heavy rain expected to continue
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Rescue crews in Mississippi evacuated dozens of children and seniors from floodwaters as heavy rain struck the Gulf Coast region.
Dow rises 322 points for two-day win streak ahead of Fed speech
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Dow rises 322 points for two-day win streak ahead of Fed speech
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 322 points as markets extended a rally Thursday with investors anticipating comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell Friday.
3 U.S. service members injured after rocket strikes in Syria
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
3 U.S. service members injured after rocket strikes in Syria
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- In response to U.S. airstrikes in Northeastern Syria, militant groups linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fired rockets at coalition bases that injured three U.S. service members.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texans who perform abortions now face up to life in prison, $100,000 fine
Texans who perform abortions now face up to life in prison, $100,000 fine
Most federal student loans will qualify for forgiveness, White House says
Most federal student loans will qualify for forgiveness, White House says
Biden signs order to spur domestic production of semiconductor chips
Biden signs order to spur domestic production of semiconductor chips
Police solve mystery of human remains found in Southern California desert in 1991
Police solve mystery of human remains found in Southern California desert in 1991
At least 180 dead in Afghanistan after weeks of heavy rains, flash flooding
At least 180 dead in Afghanistan after weeks of heavy rains, flash flooding
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement