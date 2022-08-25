Trending
Google's Waze ending carpooling app next month

By Simon Druker
Navigation app Waze will start shutting down its carpooling feature beginning next month, the Google-owned service confirmed in a statement to UPI Thursday. Photo by René C. Nielsen/Wikimedia
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Navigation app Waze will start shutting down its carpooling feature beginning next month, the Google-owned service confirmed in an emailed statement to UPI Thursday.

The company blamed the demise on changing commuting patterns, mostly stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As the world continues to recover from COVID-19, people are driving more than ever before, and we are seeing higher than pre-COVID miles/KMs on the road. In the U.S. this is as much as 5-15% higher than before the pandemic depending on the state, so the change is meaningful," the company said in a statement.

"Driving behaviors on the roads have changed: while Waze was predominantly a commuting app pre-COVID, today the proportion of errands & travel drives have surpassed commutes."

The company's strategy relied heavily on a traditional commuting crowd going to and from the office each day, something that fundamentally changed with the pandemic.

Waze Carpool is available in the United States, Mexico, Brazil, and Israel.

The app was originally founded as FreeMap Israel before Google purchased it and turned it into a subsidiary.

It provided rides to people traveling on similar routes, giving the non-professional drivers a nominal fee.

Waze first launched in the United States in the San Francisco area in 2016 before expanding into all 50 states. In 2018, the company launched its own standalone carpool app.

"We are proud of what we accomplished through Waze Carpool, and are grateful to the Carpool community for sharing drives and working together to take cars off the road," the company said in its statement.

