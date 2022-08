Former heavyweight boxing champ George Foreman (R) during Oct. 29, 1974, bout against Muhammad Ali in Zaire. Foreman has been sued by two women for allegedly sexually assaulting them when they were minors in the 1970s. File Photo by Mike Feldman/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Two women now in their 60s have sued former heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman for allegedly sexually assaulting them when they were minors in the 1970s in California. Foreman said the two women are lying in an effort to extort money from him. Advertisement

"Over the past six months, two women have been trying to extort millions of dollars each from me and my family,'' Foreman said in a statement provided to USA TODAY Sports. "They are falsely claiming that I sexually abused them over 45 years ago in the 1970s. I adamantly and categorically deny these allegations."

The lawsuits filed in California uses pseudonyms Gwen H. and Denise S. to protect the true identities of the women who sued.

According to the lawsuits Foreman allegedly forced them to have sex with him in San Francisco and Beverly Hills.

According to USA Today, the lawsuits allege that the plaintiffs met Foreman when they were under 10 years old and that the sexual assaults began when one of the plaintiffs was 13. One of the plaintiffs said in the suit that her father was a boxing manager who worked for Foreman.

TMZ Sports reported that both women describe in their suits a friend of Foreman's who allegedly confronted him about the allegations.

"I adamantly and categorically deny these allegations. The pride I take in my reputation means as much to me as my sports accomplishments, and I will not be intimidated by baseless threats and lies," Foreman said in a statement.