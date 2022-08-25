Trending
Police solve mystery of human remains found in Southern California desert in 1991

By Simon Druker

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Police in Southern California have used genealogical DNA to crack another cold case -- this one involving a set of human remains that were found in the desert more than three decades ago.

The bones were found in the Coachella Valley, near Indio, in January 1991. The location of the remains is located about 115 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

Investigators knew at the time that the bones had been there for a while, and the death was suspicious. But they obtained few leads and the case went cold, until a new round of DNA research this year.

The Riverside County Regional Cold Case Homicide Team said it used forensic genealogy to secure a DNA match and identify the remains as belonging to Kathryn Coffey, a woman who's been missing for more than 30 years.

Police know now that the remains were found about two weeks after Coffey would have turned 37. Previously, she'd graduated from Scripps College in the mid-1970s with an English degree.

The break in the case came when investigators met with Coffey's sister in June and obtained a DNA sample. Then this month, the California Department of Justice lab said the sister's DNA was a genealogical match that confirmed the remains as Coffey's.

Coffey's family said that they knew she'd been in the Indio area in 1989 and 1990, but never heard from her again afterward.

Because the death is suspicious, investigators are still working the case -- and they hope that Coffey's identification brings renewed interest and new leads.

