Aug. 25, 2022 / 9:55 AM

Jury awards Vanessa Bryant $16 million in helicopter crash site photos case

By Clyde Hughes
Vanessa Bryant addresses family members, friends and fans attending the Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant memorial ceremony at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 24, 2020. She was awarded $16 million by a Los Angeles jury on Wednesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Vanessa Bryant addresses family members, friends and fans attending the Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant memorial ceremony at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 24, 2020. She was awarded $16 million by a Los Angeles jury on Wednesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- A federal jury in Los Angeles ordered the county to pay Vanessa Bryant and Christopher Chester $31 million in a lawsuit over leaked photos of the site of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and his daughter.

The photos, which have never been shared publicly, were discovered after a complaint was filed by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The crash killed Bryant, the couple's daughter Gianna, and Chester's wife and daughter, among others.

The jury awarded Vanessa Bryant $16 million and Chester $15 million. The sheriff's department was ordered to pay $19 million and the Los Angeles Fire Department $12 million.

The lawsuit centered around reports that the photos taken about emergency crews on the scene were shared around a bar in Norwalk, Calif., and by fire officials at a local awards dinner.

Vanessa Bryant tearfully told jurors last week she was devastated to learn such photos were being shared by emergency crews and remains fearful that they will someday show up on social media.

"This was a very emotional case" Loyola University law professor Jessica Levinson told KCBS-TV. "We had really wrenching testimony and we won't know until a juror tells us, how much that plays into the reward and the amount of the reward."

The county argued that the photos were taken as part of the investigation and preserved as evidence. While agreeing the photos should have never been shown, the sharing was done as a mistake by employees and not part of public policy.

"While we disagree with the jury's findings as to the county's liability, we believe the monetary award shows that jurors didn't believe the evidence supported the plaintiffs' request of $75 million for emotional distress," said Mira Hashmall, the outside counsel for Los Angeles County, according to Courthouse News.

"We will be discussing the next steps with our client. Meanwhile, we hope the Bryant and Chester families continue to heal from their tragic loss."

