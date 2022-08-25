Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 25, 2022 / 12:07 AM

Harvey Weinstein granted appeal in New York sexual assault conviction

By Daniel Uria
Harvey Weinstein on Wednesday was granted the opportunity to appeal his March 2020 conviction on charges of a criminal sexual act and third-degree rape that netted him a 23-year prison sentence. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/5fe583de6f632196e499d92f730bd3a3/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Harvey Weinstein on Wednesday was granted the opportunity to appeal his March 2020 conviction on charges of a criminal sexual act and third-degree rape that netted him a 23-year prison sentence. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was granted the opportunity to appeal his 2020 rape conviction by New York's highest-level appellate court Wednesday.

Janet DiFiore, chief judge of the State Court of Appeals, issued the ruling which clears the way for oral arguments later this year, a court spokesperson told NBC News.

Advertisement

Arthur Aidala, Weinstein's attorney, said his client was grateful for the decision which "acknowledged the unique legal issues in this case."

"We are hopeful the entire court will find that Mr. Weinstein did not receive a fair trial and reverse his conviction," Aidala said.

RELATED Former Trump campaign co-chair in Alabama charged with sex abuse

Weinstein, 70, maintained his innocence in a statement to ABC News Wednesday.

"I am innocent of these charges, and I am so grateful to my attorneys for working hard and smart of this. Their hard work will help me prove my innocence in the end. I look forward to this opportunity to be heard by the New York Court of Appeals," he said.

Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison in March 2020 after he was convicted of a criminal sexual act and third-degree rape stemming from two cases, in 2006 and 2013, involving two women.

Advertisement

More than 80 women accused Weinstein of sexual assault and harassment with multiple testifying at his trial.

He is currently being held in a jail in Los Angeles where he faces similar charges.

Weinstein's attorneys have argued that the trial was improper and that a juror who wrote a novel about "predatory older men" should have been disqualified.

RELATED Court told R. Kelly paid witnesses to keep quiet about alleged underage tapes

In June, The Appellate Division's First Department upheld Weinstein's conviction following an appeal, saying the court perceived "no basis for reducing the sentence."

The full court can either affirm the lower court's decision, reverse the decision and vacate his conviction, order a new trial or modify his conviction by upholding some charges while vacating others.

Douglas Wigdor, an attorney who represented eight Weinstein victims, including two at the New York criminal trial said he believed the appeal would be rejected.

"Weinstein is a desperate man but we are confident that New York's highest court will ultimately reject his appeal ... affirming the trial court's conviction and sentence," he said.

Read More

Actor Gary Busey charged with criminal sexual contact in New Jersey

Latest Headlines

Federal judge partially block's Idaho's abortion law
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Federal judge partially block's Idaho's abortion law
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- A federal judge temporarily blocked part of Idaho's abortion "trigger" law following a challenge from the Justice Department which said it violated the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act.
Uvalde school board fires Chief Pete Arredondo over shooting response
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Uvalde school board fires Chief Pete Arredondo over shooting response
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- The Uvalde school board agreed Wednesday to fire Pete Arredondo, the school district's police chief broadly criticized for his response to the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.
DOJ releases memo advising Barr not to charge Trump in Russia probe
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
DOJ releases memo advising Barr not to charge Trump in Russia probe
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Wednesday released a memo to Attorney General William Barr advising him not to charge President Donald Trump with obstruction of justice in a probe into Russian election interference.
Lindsey Graham again seeks to block Georgia grand jury election probe appearance
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Lindsey Graham again seeks to block Georgia grand jury election probe appearance
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Sen. Lindsey Graham, R.-S.C., filed a new brief in court Wednesday, his latest attempt to avoid testifying in front of a special grand jury in Georgia.
Florida data whistleblower Rebekah Jones wins House primary, will face Rep. Matt Gaetz
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Florida data whistleblower Rebekah Jones wins House primary, will face Rep. Matt Gaetz
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Ousted data scientist Rebekah Jones won Florida's first district Democratic U.S. House primary Tuesday. Jones claims she was fired during the pandemic for refusing to manipulate COVID-19 data to keep the state open.
Sacramento approves bans on camping along American River, other public spaces
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Sacramento approves bans on camping along American River, other public spaces
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Sacramento County officials adopted a ban on camping on the American River Parkway and blocking city sidewalks and business entrances in an effort to crack down on homeless camps.
Apple likely to release new iPhone, Apple Watch at event on Sept. 7
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Apple likely to release new iPhone, Apple Watch at event on Sept. 7
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Apple will hold a special event on Sept. 7 in the Steve Jobs Theater at its campus in Cupertino, Calif., where the multinational tech giant is widely expected to release the latest versions of its hardware.
Dow gains 59 points as markets rebound from three-day losing streak
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Dow gains 59 points as markets rebound from three-day losing streak
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 59 points Wednesday as markets bounced back from a three-day losing streak.
Rep. Scott Perry sues DOJ to block search of his cellphone
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Rep. Scott Perry sues DOJ to block search of his cellphone
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., has filed a federal lawsuit in a bid to block the Justice Department from reviewing cellphone data seized during the execution of a warrant on Aug. 9.
Gunmakers settle civil lawsuit, agreeing to stop selling 'ghost gun' parts in NYC
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Gunmakers settle civil lawsuit, agreeing to stop selling 'ghost gun' parts in NYC
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Ranier Arms agreed Wednesday to settle a civil lawsuit by agreeing to stop sales of so-called ghost gun parts in New York City. The agreement comes on the same day a federal new ghost gun law took effect.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden unveils 3-part plan to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for millions
Biden unveils 3-part plan to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for millions
Florida mail carrier dies after attack by 5 dogs on delivery route
Florida mail carrier dies after attack by 5 dogs on delivery route
Ukraine quietly marks independence, braces for attack; Boris Johnson visits Kyiv
Ukraine quietly marks independence, braces for attack; Boris Johnson visits Kyiv
Missing hiker found dead in Utah's Zion National Park
Missing hiker found dead in Utah's Zion National Park
Castle for sale in Michigan to live 'free from peasants'
Castle for sale in Michigan to live 'free from peasants'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement