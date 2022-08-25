Trending
Aug. 25, 2022 / 6:22 PM

Dow rises 322 points for two-day win streak ahead of Fed speech

By Daniel Uria
1/5
Investors are awaiting Powell's remarks at the annual symposium Friday as they seek insight into the central bank's future policy moves. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/a06a884dccf0c2116229cbb96155be6e/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- U.S. markets rose for a second consecutive day Thursday as investors anticipated Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the annual Jackson Hole symposium.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 322.55 points, or 0.98%, the S&P 500 rose 1.41% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day up 1.67%.

Investors have been closely watching the Jackson Hole symposium for insight into how swiftly and severely the central bank plans to hike interest rates at its next policy meetings, with Powell's Friday remarks drawing the most attention.

"The broad expectation is for Jerome Powell to continue his narrative on fighting inflation while dissuading markets from the notion that the Fed has made a dovish pivot," David Norris, partner and head of U.S. credit at TwentyFour Asset Management said in a note.

"Markets are anticipating a more hawkish statement from Powell along the lines of a 'higher for longer' narrative on interest rates," Norris said.

Thursday also saw the release of key economic activity including the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that economic activity contracted less than initially estimated in the second quarter.

The estimate of second-quarter gross domestic product showed the economy contracted at a 0.6% annualized rate, less than 0.9% reported last month.

Additionally, the Labor Department reported that initial jobless claims decreased with 243,000 people filing for unemployment insurance last week, down from 250,000 the prior week.

Shares of Peloton plummeted 18.32% after it reported an operating loss of more than $1 billion for its fiscal fourth quarter, giving up gains from Wednesday that saw the company's stock surge 20.36% as it announced a deal to sell its fitness equipment and apparel on Amazon.

Salesforce stock fell 3.5% after the cloud software company cut its outlook for annual revenue and profit, citing a stronger dollar and reduced spending from consumers.

Nvidia stock ended the day up 4.01%, reversing losses from earlier in the session as the chipmaker reported that it missed quarterly earnings expectations.

All three major indexes were still on track for a losing week despite the two-day win streak, following a three-day long losing skid to start the week.

The Dow remained down 1.23% for the week, while the S&P 500 has fallen 0.69% and the Nasdaq has declined 0.52%.

3 U.S. service members injured after rocket strikes in Syria
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
3 U.S. service members injured after rocket strikes in Syria
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- In response to U.S. airstrikes in Northeastern Syria, militant groups linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fired rockets at coalition bases that injured three U.S. service members.
Judge orders Justice Dept. to release redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge orders Justice Dept. to release redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Florida on Thursday ordered the Justice Department to release a redacted version of its affidavit for the search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.
Florida pair plead guilty to stealing Ashley Biden's diary
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Florida pair plead guilty to stealing Ashley Biden's diary
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Two Florida residents charged with stealing the diary of President Joe Biden's daughter Ashley Biden pleaded guilty Thursday.
Oklahoma executes inmate after Gov. Kevin Stitt denies clemency
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Oklahoma executes inmate after Gov. Kevin Stitt denies clemency
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Oklahoma executed 50-year-old James Coddington by lethal injection Thursday morning, a day after the state's governor rejected pleas for clemency in the case.
IRS will refund $1.2 billion in late tax filing penalties
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
IRS will refund $1.2 billion in late tax filing penalties
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- The IRS is refunding $1.2 billion in late filing penalties to 1.6 million taxpayers who were late filing returns for 2019 and 2020. An IRS statement called it COVID-19 tax relief.
Video scans of students' rooms during online tests ruled unconstitutional
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Video scans of students' rooms during online tests ruled unconstitutional
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- A federal judge agreed with an Ohio college student, saying using webcams to scan students' rooms before taking online tests is unconstitutional.
Amazon ending Amazon Care digital healthcare
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Amazon ending Amazon Care digital healthcare
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Amazon is shuttering its Amazon Care digital healthcare service, the company said in an internal email to its employees.
Google's Waze ending carpooling app next month
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Google's Waze ending carpooling app next month
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Navigation app Waze will start shutting down its carpooling feature beginning next month, the Google-owned service confirmed in an emailed statement to UPI Thursday.
White House makes 3 staff moves on communications team
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
White House makes 3 staff moves on communications team
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- The White House shook up its communications team Thursday by naming Olivia Dalton principal deputy press secretary, a position that's been open since Karine Jean-Pierre became President Biden's top press officer in May.
Pfizer says potential RSV vaccine 85% effective in late-stage trial
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Pfizer says potential RSV vaccine 85% effective in late-stage trial
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Pfizer said on Thursday that its potential vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus was more than 85% effective in a Phase 3 trial for preventing lower respiratory tract illness in older adults.
