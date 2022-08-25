Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 25, 2022 / 2:19 PM

Judge rules scanning students' rooms unconstitutional

By Matt Bernardini
Photo by Christopher Schirner/<a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/legalcode">Flickr </a>
Photo by Christopher Schirner/Flickr

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- A federal judge agreed with an Ohio college student, saying scanning students' rooms before online tests is unconstitutional.

The case was brought by Aaron Ogletree, a chemistry student at Cleveland State University. Before he started an exam last year, he was asked to show the virtual proctor his bedroom. According to the court documents, the recording data was stored by one of the school's third-party proctoring tools.

Advertisement

Ogletree sued the university, alleging that the room scan violates the Fourth Amendment right against "unreasonable searches and seizures."

U.S. district judge J. Philip Calabrese sided with Ogletree on Monday.

"Mr. Ogletree's privacy interest in his home outweighs Cleveland State's interests in scanning his room," Judge Calabrese wrote in his opinion.

As COVID-19 has increasingly forced students to take remote exams, privacy advocates lauded the decision as a landmark ruling that will protect students' privacy rights.

Attorney Matthew Besser, who represented Ogletree, said that the case appeared to be the first in the nation to hold that the Fourth Amendment protects students from these kinds of video searches.

According to NPR, Cleveland State University had argued the scan lasted no more than a minute and only revealed items in plain view. It also argued that Ogletree was in control because he chose the location to take the exam.

Advertisement

However, Judge Calabrese said that this method was still intrusive.

"Rooms scans go where people otherwise would not, at least not without a warrant or an invitation," he said.

Read More

Judge rejects ex-Trump attorney's motion to block search of phone Supreme Court rules against man who sued border patrol officer

Latest Headlines

Amazon ending Amazon Care digital healthcare
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
Amazon ending Amazon Care digital healthcare
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Amazon is shuttering its Amazon Care digital healthcare service, the company said in an internal email to its employees.
Google's Waze ending carpooling app next month
U.S. News // 57 minutes ago
Google's Waze ending carpooling app next month
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Navigation app Waze will start shutting down its carpooling feature beginning next month, the Google-owned service confirmed in an emailed statement to UPI Thursday.
White House makes 3 staff moves on communications team
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
White House makes 3 staff moves on communications team
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- The White House shook up its communications team Thursday by naming Olivia Dalton principal deputy press secretary, a position that's been open since Karine Jean-Pierre became President Biden's top press officer in May.
Pfizer says potential RSV vaccine 85% effective in late-stage trial
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Pfizer says potential RSV vaccine 85% effective in late-stage trial
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Pfizer said on Thursday that its potential vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus was more than 85% effective in a Phase 3 trial for preventing lower respiratory tract illness in older adults.
Suits allege former boxer George Foreman sexually assaulted minors in the 1970s
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Suits allege former boxer George Foreman sexually assaulted minors in the 1970s
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Two women now in their 60s have sued former heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman for allegedly sexually assaulting them when they were minors in the 1970s in California.
Police solve mystery of human remains found in Southern California desert in 1991
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Police solve mystery of human remains found in Southern California desert in 1991
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Police in Southern California have used genealogical DNA to crack another cold case -- this one involving a set of human remains that were found in the desert more than three decades ago.
Biden signs order to spur domestic production of semiconductor chips
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden signs order to spur domestic production of semiconductor chips
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Thursday to activate domestic semiconductor production as part of the CHIPS and Science Act, which aims to bolster supply chains by weaning off reliance on foreign chips.
Most federal student loans will qualify for forgiveness, White House says
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Most federal student loans will qualify for forgiveness, White House says
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's move to cancel $10,000 in student loan debt for Americans earning less than $125,000 per year has been hailed by former students seeking relief, but borrowers must meet certain criteria to qualify.
Jury awards Vanessa Bryant $16 million in helicopter crash site photos case
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Jury awards Vanessa Bryant $16 million in helicopter crash site photos case
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- A federal jury in Los Angeles ordered the county to pay Vanessa Bryant and Christopher Chester $31 million in a lawsuit over leaked photos of the site of a 2020 helicopter crash that killed NBA superstar Kobe Bryant.
Texans who perform abortions now face up to life in prison, $100,000 fine
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Texans who perform abortions now face up to life in prison, $100,000 fine
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Performing an abortion is now a felony punishable by up to life in prison in Texas after the state's trigger law, which has only narrow exceptions to save the life of a pregnant patient, went into effect Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Most federal student loans will qualify for forgiveness, White House says
Most federal student loans will qualify for forgiveness, White House says
Florida data whistleblower Rebekah Jones wins House primary, will face Rep. Matt Gaetz
Florida data whistleblower Rebekah Jones wins House primary, will face Rep. Matt Gaetz
Texans who perform abortions now face up to life in prison, $100,000 fine
Texans who perform abortions now face up to life in prison, $100,000 fine
Castle for sale in Michigan to live 'free from peasants'
Castle for sale in Michigan to live 'free from peasants'
DOJ releases 2019 memo advising AG Barr not to charge Trump in Russia probe
DOJ releases 2019 memo advising AG Barr not to charge Trump in Russia probe
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement