President Joe Biden is congratulated by his daughter, Ashley Biden, after he took the oath of office in January 2021.

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Two Florida residents charged with stealing the diary of President Joe Biden's daughter Ashley Biden pleaded guilty Thursday. Jonathan Kurlander, 58, and Aimee Harris, 40, acknowledged they stole the diary from a house in Delray Beach, Fla., then sold it to right-wing media company Project Veritas. Advertisement

"Harris and Kurlander stole personal property from an immediate family member of a candidate for national political office," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said. "They sold the property to an organization in New York for $40,000 and even returned to take more of the victim's property when asked to do so."

Prosecutors said that as part of the plea deal, Kurlander will cooperate with the Justice Department's investigation into how Project Veritas got the diary.

Twitter permanently banned Project Veritas in 2021 for repeated violations of policies prohibiting sharing or threatening to share other people's private information without their consent.

Project Veritas founder James O' Keefe was forced to pay $100,000 to a former ACORN worker to settle a lawsuit in 2013 over a deceptively edited video interview that made ACORN appear willing to help smuggle underage girls into the United States for prostitution.

In 2010, O' Keefe was arrested and accused of phone tampering at the office of U.S. Sen. Mary Landrieu, D-La., during another "sting."