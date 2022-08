A 4% increase in government purchase applications could indicate a return to the market by first-time homebuyers. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- First-time homebuyers are pushing up mortgage demand, even though interest rates are on the rise, an industry report said on Wednesday. The report by the Mortgage Bankers Association said mortgage demand is weakening, but first time buyers may be starting to return. Advertisement

Applications declined by 1% last week, the report noted. There was an increase, however, in applications for mortgages asking for a smaller down payment.

Applications to refinance were down 3% for the week, and down 83% compared to a year ago.

A 4% increase in government purchase applications could be an indication that there's more demand from first-time homebuyers.

"The average purchase loan size continued to trend lower, as purchase activity at the high end of the market is weakening," MBA economist Joel Kan said in a statement.

Rates increased for all loan types with the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate at 5.65%. The average contract interest rate for adjustable-rate mortgages increased to 4.81%.

The MBA survey covers more than 75% of all U.S. retail residential mortgage applications.