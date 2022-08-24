Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 24, 2022 / 8:08 PM

Lindsey Graham again seeks to block Georgia grand jury election probe appearance

By Simon Druker
1/2
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R.-S.C., filed a new brief in court Wednesday, his latest attempt to avoid testifying in front of a special grand jury in Georgia investigating possible interference in the 2020 presidential election. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/f71f4397a38c7904859baa783d561712/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R.-S.C., filed a new brief in court Wednesday, his latest attempt to avoid testifying in front of a special grand jury in Georgia investigating possible interference in the 2020 presidential election. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Sen. Lindsey Graham, R.-S.C., filed a new brief in court Wednesday, his latest attempt to avoid testifying in front of a special grand jury in Georgia.

Graham, 67, argued the federal court should block the subpoena requiring him to provide answers "on all topics" and that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should be required to provide a more specific line of questioning, according to court documents.

Advertisement

Graham's brief filed on Wednesday expands his previously-stated argument that the two calls he made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger after the 2020 presidential election are protected as "legislative acts" under the U.S. Constitution's Speech or Debate Clause.

Graham argued Willis "should bear the burden of identifying the questions she wants to ask or, at a minimum, the specific topics she wants to cover," and also "must offer evidence that those topics are not protected by the Clause."

RELATED Judge requests list of questions Georgia grand jury can ask Lindsey Graham

Willis' probe is looking into possible attempts by former President Donald Trump to interfere with the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Last Friday, a federal judge denied a motion to delay Graham's testimony before the special grand jury. He had filed a motion asking U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May on Thursday to stay her earlier decision not to quash his subpoena to appear before the Fulton County grand jury.

Advertisement

An appeals court has now instructed May to consider whether the subpoena should be partially quashed or modified because of the Clause.

RELATED Appeals court blocks subpoena to Lindsey Graham in Georgia election probe

"The subpoena should be quashed in its entirety. But, as explained here and in Senator Graham's other papers, the Court must at minimum quash the subpoena to the extent the Court determines that the Speech or Debate Clause applies to the topics for which the District Attorney seeks questioning," reads Graham's brief.

"Thus, this Court should at a minimum issue an order partially quashing the subpoena to protect Senator Graham's investigation and the motives behind it."

Trump's former personal attorney Rudolph Giuliani also attempted to delay and avoid appearing in front of the same special grand jury. But two weeks ago, Giuliani sat and answered questions for several hours about efforts in the state to overturn the outcome of the 2020 election.

RELATED Florida data whistleblower Rebekah Jones wins House primary, will face Rep. Matt Gaetz

Giuliani was involved in Trump's post-election efforts in late 2020 and early 2021 after Democrat Joe Biden defeated the former president, which included moves in Georgia, where Biden won the state's 16 key electoral votes.

Latest Headlines

Uvalde school board fires Chief Pete Arredondo over shooting response
U.S. News // 18 minutes ago
Uvalde school board fires Chief Pete Arredondo over shooting response
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- The Uvalde school board agreed Wednesday to fire Pete Arredondo, the school district's police chief broadly criticized for his response to the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.
DOJ releases memo advising Barr not to charge Trump in Russia probe
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
DOJ releases memo advising Barr not to charge Trump in Russia probe
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Wednesday released a memo to Attorney General William Barr advising him not to charge President Donald Trump with obstruction of justice in a probe into Russian election interference.
Florida data whistleblower Rebekah Jones wins House primary, will face Rep. Matt Gaetz
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Florida data whistleblower Rebekah Jones wins House primary, will face Rep. Matt Gaetz
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Ousted data scientist Rebekah Jones won Florida's first district Democratic U.S. House primary Tuesday. Jones claims she was fired during the pandemic for refusing to manipulate COVID-19 data to keep the state open.
Sacramento approves bans on camping along American River, other public spaces
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Sacramento approves bans on camping along American River, other public spaces
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Sacramento County officials adopted a ban on camping on the American River Parkway and blocking city sidewalks and business entrances in an effort to crack down on homeless camps.
Apple likely to release new iPhone, Apple Watch at event on Sept. 7
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Apple likely to release new iPhone, Apple Watch at event on Sept. 7
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Apple will hold a special event on Sept. 7 in the Steve Jobs Theater at its campus in Cupertino, Calif., where the multinational tech giant is widely expected to release the latest versions of its hardware.
Dow gains 59 points as markets rebound from three-day losing streak
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dow gains 59 points as markets rebound from three-day losing streak
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 59 points Wednesday as markets bounced back from a three-day losing streak.
Rep. Scott Perry sues DOJ to block search of his cellphone
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Rep. Scott Perry sues DOJ to block search of his cellphone
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., has filed a federal lawsuit in a bid to block the Justice Department from reviewing cellphone data seized during the execution of a warrant on Aug. 9.
Gunmakers settle civil lawsuit, agreeing to stop selling 'ghost gun' parts in NYC
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Gunmakers settle civil lawsuit, agreeing to stop selling 'ghost gun' parts in NYC
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Ranier Arms agreed Wednesday to settle a civil lawsuit by agreeing to stop sales of so-called ghost gun parts in New York City. The agreement comes on the same day a federal new ghost gun law took effect.
Castle for sale in Michigan to live 'free from peasants'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Castle for sale in Michigan to live 'free from peasants'
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- A multimillion-dollar castle -- complete with moat, draw bridge and dungeon -- is for sale in Oakland County, Mich., at a listing price of $2.5 million.
Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost on track to become first from Gen Z in Congress
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost on track to become first from Gen Z in Congress
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Generation Z candidate Maxwell Frost won his Democratic primary in Florida on Tuesday and this fall, he could become the first of his generation to have a seat in Congress.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dinosaur tracks dating back 113 million years revealed in drought-stricken river
Dinosaur tracks dating back 113 million years revealed in drought-stricken river
Biden unveils 3-part plan to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for millions
Biden unveils 3-part plan to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for millions
Florida mail carrier dies after attack by 5 dogs on delivery route
Florida mail carrier dies after attack by 5 dogs on delivery route
Missing hiker found dead in Utah's Zion National Park
Missing hiker found dead in Utah's Zion National Park
Ukraine quietly marks independence, braces for attack; Boris Johnson visits Kyiv
Ukraine quietly marks independence, braces for attack; Boris Johnson visits Kyiv
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement