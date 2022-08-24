3 inmates accused of killing 'Whitey' Bulger knew he was coming, prosecutor says

Mobster James "Whitey" Bulger was captured by federal agents in 2011 after spending many years on the run. In 2018, he was moved to a federal prison in West Virginia and was killed almost as soon as he arrived. Photo courtesy U.S. Marshals Service

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- A federal prosecutor has added a twist to the prison killing of notorious Boston mobster James "Whitey" Bulger four years ago, saying that the inmates accused in his death knew in advance that he was coming. The idea that at least one of the inmates knew that Bulger would soon arrive at the West Virginia prison was revealed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Hannah Nowalk at a detention hearing Monday for one of the accused, Sean McKinney. Advertisement

Nowalk said a transcript of a phone call he had with his mother the night before Bulger's death indicates prior knowledge. Bulger was found dead at the prison the next morning.

"Yeah, we're ... getting ready to get another higher profile person here tonight," McKinnon said during the call, according to ABC News.

McKinney and two other inmates are charged in Bulger's killing -- Fotios "Freddy" Geas and Paul J. "Pauly" DeCologero. They were all incarcerated with Bulger.

Security video at the prison showed at least two inmates pushing the wheelchair-bound Bulger into a corner of a room, where he was beaten with a padlock that had been stuffed in a sock.

Vito Maraviglia, a former Bureau of Prisons investigator, said that Bulger never should have been put in the prison's general population, according to NBC News. He said that it should have been expected that Bulger would be a top target for other inmates.

Bulger, one of the most infamous mob bosses in U.S. history, eluded law enforcement for 16 years before he was arrested by federal agents in California in 2011. He was charged with killing at least 19 people.

McKinnon, Geas and DeCologero all face federal charges related to Bulger's death.