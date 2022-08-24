Trending
Aug. 24, 2022 / 11:15 AM

Helicopter crash kills Tennessee highway patrol trooper and sheriff's deputy

By Doug Cunningham

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper and a Marion County Sheriff's deputy have been killed in a helicopter crash in the Whiteside area of eastern Tennessee.

The Scott County Tennessee Sheriff's office said on Facebook that the highway patrol trooper killed was Sgt. Lee Russell.

"Our deepest condolences for our Tennessee Highway Patrol family and that of Sgt. Lee Russell, along with his passenger, a Marion County Sheriff's Deputy, were both killed this afternoon (Tuesday) in a terrible helicopter crash while serving the citizens of the state of Tennessee," the Scott County Sheriff's office said.

The Marion County sheriff's deputy killed was detective Matt Blanset, according to Marion County emergency management director Steve Lamb.

The crash happened when the Bell 206 chopper hit a power line and crashed on Aetna Mountain.

"While the investigation is ongoing, please give the families their privacies," Tennessee Highway Patrol Captain Travis Plotzer said during a Tuesday press conference. "Today is a very tragic day for law enforcement."

Both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, Plotzer said.

