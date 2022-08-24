Trending
Gunmakers settle civil lawsuit, agreeing to stop selling 'ghost gun' parts in NYC

By Doug Cunningham
A "ghost gun kit" at the White House in April 11, 2022. Ranier Arms agreed Wednesday to settle a NYC civil suit by ceasing sales of ghost gun parts in NYC. It came the same day as a new federal law regulating these parts like other firearms took effect. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/02d7f3ea64bdd0f5769070612500b024/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Ranier Arms on Wednesday became the second gunmaker to settle a civil lawsuit by agreeing to stop sales of so-called ghost gun parts in New York City. The settlement comes on the same day a new federal law goes into effect regulating ghost gun parts like other firearms.

In the federal court civil settlement filed in the Southern District of New York Ranier agreed to permanently cease New York City sales of untraceable ghost gun parts like unfinished frames or receivers. Those parts will be removed from Ranier's website under the agreement.

The new federal law effective Wednesday requires ghost gun assembly kit makers to include serial numbers and be federally licensed, run background checks and keep sales records as long as they stay in business.

Ranier Arms joins the Rock Slide gunmaker based in North Carolina in reaching the settlement. Ranier specializes in AR-15 and AR-10 style rifles.

The Rock Slide settlement said, "Defendant Rock Side shall immediately permanently cease, and is hereby permanently enjoined from, selling or otherwise disposing of unfinished frames or receivers to any resident of New York City."

That settlement prohibits the company from delivering or shipping these parts to "any address located in New York City." Settlements with other gun makers named in New York City's suit are expected to follow.

Using untraceable parts, guns can me made using 3D printers.

Between 2016 and 2021 the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives received more than 45,000 reports of privately made firearms recovered by authorities during criminal investigations.

