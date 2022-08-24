Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 24, 2022 / 6:41 PM

Apple likely to release new iPhone, Apple Watch at event on Sept. 7

By Simon Druker
1/3
Apple on Wednesday announced it will hold an event on Sept. 7 from its Cupertino, Calif., campus. The company is expected to announce updated iPhones and other products. Photo courtesy of Apple
Apple on Wednesday announced it will hold an event on Sept. 7 from its Cupertino, Calif., campus. The company is expected to announce updated iPhones and other products. Photo courtesy of Apple

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Apple will hold a special event on Sept. 7 in the Steve Jobs Theater at its campus in Cupertino, Calif., where the multinational tech giant is widely expected to release the latest versions of its hardware.

The event is scheduled for 1 pm ET, where rumors suggest it will reveal its latest edition of its iconic iPhone, which many expect to be called the iPhone 14.

Advertisement

The event will be live streamed on the company's website, while some media members are being invited to attend in person. This comes after announcements the past few years were held strictly virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be no smaller iPhone version this year, with the company instead reverting to a larger screen to complement the base model, MacRumors reported.

RELATED Apple employees issue petition to keep working at home

Pro models of the new phones are also expected to come with a new 48-megapixel camera and have a pill-shaped cutout replacing the notch, and a faster A16 processing chip.

Base iPhone models will still be made with the existing A15 chips.

It's also possible the company unveils the latest incarnation of its Apple Watch. An Apple Watch Series 8 has been in development. An updated low power mode, longer battery life and temperature sensing are among the rumored new features.

Advertisement

Some have speculated about possible satellite connectivity on the newest gadgets. Apple has not commented, but Wednesday's invitation teased the coming announcement as a "Far out" event, leading to the satellite speculation.

The company typically releases its new products in the fall in similar fashion.

Shares of Apple were up 0.18% at the close of trading Wednesday, at $167.53.

RELATED Royal Australian Air Force hosts Exercise Pitch Black with over 100 fighter jets

RELATED Royal Australian Air Force hosts Exercise Pitch Black with over 100 fighter jets

Read More

Apple says iPhone, iPad users should install updates to fix major security issue

Latest Headlines

Florida data whistleblower Rebekah Jones wins House primary, will face Rep. Matt Gaetz
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
Florida data whistleblower Rebekah Jones wins House primary, will face Rep. Matt Gaetz
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Ousted data scientist Rebekah Jones won Florida's first district Democratic U.S. House primary Tuesday. Jones claims she was fired during the pandemic for refusing to manipulate COVID-19 data to keep the state open.
Sacramento approves bans on camping along American River, other public spaces
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Sacramento approves bans on camping along American River, other public spaces
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Sacramento County officials adopted a ban on camping on the American River Parkway and blocking city sidewalks and business entrances in an effort to crack down on homeless camps.
Dow gains 59 points as markets rebound from three-day losing streak
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Dow gains 59 points as markets rebound from three-day losing streak
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 59 points Wednesday as markets bounced back from a three-day losing streak.
Rep. Scott Perry sues DOJ to block search of his cellphone
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Rep. Scott Perry sues DOJ to block search of his cellphone
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., has filed a federal lawsuit in a bid to block the Justice Department from reviewing cellphone data seized during the execution of a warrant on Aug. 9.
Gunmakers settle civil lawsuit, agreeing to stop selling 'ghost gun' parts in NYC
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Gunmakers settle civil lawsuit, agreeing to stop selling 'ghost gun' parts in NYC
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Ranier Arms agreed Wednesday to settle a civil lawsuit by agreeing to stop sales of so-called ghost gun parts in New York City. The agreement comes on the same day a federal new ghost gun law took effect.
Castle for sale in Michigan to live 'free from peasants'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Castle for sale in Michigan to live 'free from peasants'
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- A multimillion-dollar castle -- complete with moat, draw bridge and dungeon -- is for sale in Oakland County, Mich., at a listing price of $2.5 million.
Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost on track to become first from Gen Z in Congress
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost on track to become first from Gen Z in Congress
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Generation Z candidate Maxwell Frost won his Democratic primary in Florida on Tuesday and this fall, he could become the first of his generation to have a seat in Congress.
Former Trump campaign co-chair in Alabama charged with sex abuse
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Former Trump campaign co-chair in Alabama charged with sex abuse
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- A former Alabama legislator who also served as state co-chair of Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign has been charged with first-degree sex abuse, police confirmed Wednesday.
Home prices drop in July, mortgage delinquency rate hits 2.89%
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Home prices drop in July, mortgage delinquency rate hits 2.89%
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- U.S. home prices fell by 0.77% from June to July, the biggest single month drop in home prices since January 2011.
Peloton to sell fitness products on Amazon
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Peloton to sell fitness products on Amazon
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. announced Wednesday that it has struck a deal with Amazon to sell some equipment and apparel through the retail giant.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dinosaur tracks dating back 113 million years revealed in drought-stricken river
Dinosaur tracks dating back 113 million years revealed in drought-stricken river
Kia, Hyundai owners told to park outside over fire risk
Kia, Hyundai owners told to park outside over fire risk
Biden unveils 3-part plan to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for millions
Biden unveils 3-part plan to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for millions
Florida mail carrier dies after attack by 5 dogs on delivery route
Florida mail carrier dies after attack by 5 dogs on delivery route
Missing hiker found dead in Utah's Zion National Park
Missing hiker found dead in Utah's Zion National Park
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement