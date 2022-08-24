Health alert issued for Perdue chicken tenders

Photo by U.S. Department of Agriculture

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert for Purdue's frozen ready-to-eat gluten free chicken breast tenders, saying they may be contaminated with small pieces of clear plastic and blue dye. The agency specifically said Tuesday that the product in question were "42 oz. plastic bags containing 'PERDUE CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS GLUTEN FREE' with a "Best if Used By: 07 12 23" and a lot number of 2193 above the use by date." Advertisement

The products were produced on July 12, 2022.

According to FSIS, the problem was discovered when a consumer reported a chicken tender with a small piece of clear plastic and blue dye inside it.

There have, thus far, been no reports of illness due to these products.

FSIS is urging consumers to throw away these products or return them to the place of purchase.