Health alert issued for Perdue chicken tenders

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert for Purdue's frozen ready-to-eat gluten free chicken breast tenders, saying they may be contaminated with small pieces of clear plastic and blue dye.
The agency specifically said Tuesday that the product in question were "42 oz. plastic bags containing 'PERDUE CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS GLUTEN FREE' with a "Best if Used By: 07 12 23" and a lot number of 2193 above the use by date."