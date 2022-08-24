Peloton to sell fitness products on Amazon

Peloton Interactive Inc. announced a deal to sell select products and accessories on Amazon. Photo courtesy of Peloton

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. announced Wednesday that it has struck a deal with Amazon to sell some equipment and apparel through the retail giant. Amazon customers will now be able to purchase the Peloton bike, clothing, shoes and weights, marking the first time that Peloton merchandise is available outside of its own website and showroom. Advertisement

Shares of Peloton climbed nearly 20% during Wednesday trading.

"Expanding our distribution channels through Amazon is a natural extension of our business and an organic way to increase access to our brand," Peloton Chief Commercial Officer Kevin Cornils said in a news release.

"We want to meet consumers where they are, and they are shopping on Amazon," he said. "Providing additional opportunities to expose people to Peloton is a clear next step, as we continue to generate excitement for our unparalleled connected fitness experience."

Customers can get the original Peloton bike for $1,445 and the Peloton Guide strength training device for $295. The company's Bike+ and Tread machine aren't available on Amazon.

"We are thrilled to have Peloton products available for our customers in Amazon stores," said Jim Adkins, vice president of recreational and vocational categories at Amazon.

"Peloton is all about bringing their community and energizing fitness routines into the home," he said. "With Amazon's convenient shopping experience, we hope to further that mission by providing customers with high quality, innovative products to take their health and fitness to the next level."

The company has faced struggles, with its market cap falling to around $3.7 billion from a high of around $50 billion early last year.

In February, then-CEO John Foley announced he was stepping down as the company embarked on an $800 million restructuring plan, which included about 2,800 job cuts. In July, Peloton announced plans to outsource all of its manufacturing to Taiwanese firm Rexon.