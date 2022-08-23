Several key races to be decided Tuesday in primary elections in N.Y., Florida

1/6

Voting booths are ready for early voting at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center in Miami, Fla., on August 10. The state will hold primary races on Tuesday. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- New York and Florida will hold primary elections on Tuesday and feature several key races, including the Democrats who are vying to challenge incumbent Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. Some of the races are being decided under newly redrawn legislative maps that could tilt the congressional balance and potentially push two longtime Democrats out of Congress. Advertisement

In Florida, Democrats will decide their gubernatorial candidate in a race between Rep. and former Gov. Charlie Crist and state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who is the only representative of her party in a state-elected position.

DeSantis, meanwhile, is seeking the Republican nomination for a second term -- but some expect that he's eyeing a potential run for president in 2024.

RELATED Kansas recount reaffirms landslide win for abortion rights

In Florida's newly-redistricted 7th District, which includes the Orlando suburbs, eight Republican candidates are on the ballot seeking the seat of outgoing Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy.

Advertisement

GOP state Rep Anthony Sabatini and Republican Cory Mills, two contenders for the seat, both continue to repeat the false claim that Donald Trump won the 2020 election.

In a Senate race, Democratic Rep. Val Demings is seeking the party's nomination to advance to November and face off with incumbent Republican Sen. Marco Rubio.

Demings' Senate campaign leaves open her seat in Florida's 10th District, where 25-year-old Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost is believed to be leading a field that includes state Sen. Randolph Bracy and former Rep. Alan Grayson.

In Florida's 13th District, which was a Democratic stronghold before redistricting, Republicans are choosing among a wide field of candidates that include Anna Paulina Luna, an Air Force veteran endorsed by Trump. The winner will face Democrat Eric Lynn in November.

In New York, redistricting is also proving to be consequential in races to be decided on Tuesday. Newly redrawn maps are pitting two longtime House Democrats against each other in the blue-leaning 12th District.

Advertisement

Democratic Reps. Carolyn Maloney and Jerrold Nadler have been in the House for 30 years and both have been prominent members of their party who have sought to hold Trump accountable for inciting the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol. Maloney heads the House oversight committee.

Maloney is pitching herself as a champion of women's rights after the U.S. Supreme Court decision in June that overturned the landmark abortion ruling in Roe vs. Wade. Nadler touts his leadership during Trump's impeachment trials and his general opposition to Republican priorities.

Maloney has raised more money than her challengers, while Nadler has received the loudest endorsement from Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

Both veteran Democrats are being challenged in Tuesday's primary by Suraj Patel, a New York Democrat and former aide to President Barack Obama who nearly beat Maloney in a challenge in 2020.

The House seat in New York's newly-redrawn 10th District is also on the ballot Tuesday for the first time in nearly a decade. There are nearly a dozen candidates seeking the seat.

House Democrat Daniel Goldman, who helped lead Trump's first impeachment trial in 2019, is believed to be the favorite in a field that includes New York City Councilwoman Carlina Rivera, state lawmaker Yuh-Line Niou and freshman Rep. Mondaire Jones of the 17th District, who received endorsements from the Congressional Progressive Caucus and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Advertisement

Goldman, however, has faced criticism for using his family fortune to outspend his opponents.

In New York's 23rd District, a special election is being held to fill the remaining term of former Rep. Tom Reed, who resigned in May amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Reed's former aide, Joe Sempolinski, is running for the seat but can only serve out the term through January.

Meanwhile, Democrat Max Della Pia, who has no opponent in the Republican stronghold, will face either state GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy or businessman Carl Paladino for the full term seat in November.

Special elections are also being held Tuesday in New York's 19th District, where mostly county races will be decided.

Although technically not a primary, Oklahoma is also in the mix on Tuesday -- where voters will choose a replacement for retiring Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe.

In the state's primary in June, GOP Rep. Markwayne Mullin fell short of 50% of the vote and forced a runoff against T.W. Shannon, a former state House speaker. The winner will face Democrat Kendra Horn in November.

Advertisement

Mullin's run opens his seat in the 2nd District, where state Sen. Josh Brecheen and state Rep. Avery Frix will hold a runoff to face Democrat Naomi Andrews in November.