Aug. 23, 2022 / 10:42 PM

Missing hiker found dead in Utah's Zion National Park

By Darryl Coote

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Officials said Tuesday that a woman who went missing late last week in Utah's Zion National Park has been found dead.

The National Parks Service said rescuers searching the park for Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson, Ariz., since Friday, when she was swept away by flood waters, found her Monday in the Virgin River near the Court of Patriarchs and was later pronounced dead by a medical examiner.

"Our deepest sympathy goes out to the friends and family of Jetal Agnihotri," Jeff Bradybaugh, Zion National Park superintendent, said in a statement.

Agnihotri was among a group people hiking the Narrows on Friday afternoon amid inclement weather when they were swept away by a flash flood, igniting a rescue operation.

Several hikers were found, some injured, and transported to the hospital, but it was only later that evening when Agnihotri's friends reported her missing.

The search for Agnihotri included more than 170 people who committed more than 1,500 hours in the effort, officials said.

Agnihotri went missing as the park was hit with several monsoon rains that caused the flow of the Virgin River to peak at more than 1,100 cubic feet per second.

When the search for Agnihotri was called off, the flow of the river was at about 50 cubic feet per second, officials said, adding that rescuers found her some 6 river miles from where she was swept away.

