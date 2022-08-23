Trending
Aug. 23, 2022 / 6:40 PM

Kia, Hyundai owners told to park outside over fire risk

By Simon Druker
Thousands of Hyundai Palisade (2020 model pictured) owners are now being advised to park their vehicles outside because of a risk of fire while driving or parked, the U.S. Department of Transportation confirmed on Tuesday. Photo by Kevauto/Wikimedia
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Some Kia and Hyundai owners are now being advised to park their vehicles outside because of a risk of fire, the U.S. Department of Transportation confirmed on Tuesday.

The two manufacturers recalled thousands of Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride vehicles last week over the risk of fire while parked or driving because of a problem with the trailer hitch.

The affected models were produced between 2020 and 2022.

"Debris and moisture accumulation on the tow hitch harness module printed circuit board (PCB) may cause an electrical short, which can result in a fire," states the Department of Transportation's recall notice for the Palisade.

"Owners are advised to park outside and away from structures until the recall repair is complete."

The Kia notice is identical and applies to more than 36,000 vehicles, while the Hyundai recall covers up to 245,000 of the sport utility vehicles.

Affected vehicles can be repaired at dealerships without cost, Hyundai does have a temporary fix for the Palisade but neither manufacturer has a permanent fix at this time.

"As an interim repair, dealers will inspect the tow hitch module and remove the fuse, as necessary, free of charge," reads the Hyundai recall notice.

"The remedy is currently under development," both notices advise. The companies say they expect to contact owners in mid-October with the final fix. Until then, owners are advised to park outside because of the fire risk.

Headquartered in South Korea, Hyundai is the parent company of Kia but the two operate independently.

