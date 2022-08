President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on August 9. The president's liaison with Black voters, Trey Baker, left the White House this week to join a D.C. law firm. Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Trey Baker, an adviser to President Joe Biden and his chief liaison with Black Americans, has left the White House to join a Washington law firm. Baker was a senior presidential adviser for public engagement until he left the post on Monday. During Biden's 2020 campaign, Baker was national director for African American Engagement.

Officials said Baker left the post to join Washington law firm Barnes & Thornburg as a partner.

Baker was key to helping Biden attract Black voters during the 2020 campaign and was a conduit between the White House and Black communities.

"He had to handle some hot potatoes," civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton told Bloomberg. "Trey was the real connection between civil-rights leadership, the White House and the campaign."

Baker also helped the administration allocate funds to historically Black colleges and worked on equity aspects of the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Black voters were critical in electing Biden in 2020 -- and some experts are warning Democrats not to take them for granted in 2022 and 2024, as some feel that their priorities are not getting the requisite attention in Washington.

According to data by the Pew Research Center, Black Americans voted in higher numbers in 2020 over 2016 and Biden carried 92% of the Black vote.