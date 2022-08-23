Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 23, 2022 / 11:29 AM

Colorado Republican turns Democrat over GOP's support for Trump, Jan. 6 attack

"I felt that clearly [the Jan. 6 attack] would be the last straw," Priola said. "I waited for that response; it never came."

By Matt Bernardini
“There is too much at stake right now for Republicans to be in charge,” Colorado Sen. Kevin Priola wrote in a letter Monday announcing that he would join the Democratic Party. Photo courtesy Kevin Priola
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A Republican Colorado lawmaker says he's switching over to the Democratic Party because the GOP still refuses to condemn former President Donald Trump or the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

State Sen. Kevin Priola said in a letter on Monday that he can no longer remain a Republican due to the party's constant fear-mongering and conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election. He also cited the party's views on climate change as a factor in his decision.

A Republican member of the Colorado Senate since 2017 and a state lawmaker since 2013, Priola said in the letter that attacks against democracy and climate matters are "existential threats" that his party has chosen to ignore.

"I cannot continue to be a part of a political party that is OK with a violent attempt to overturn a free and fair election," he wrote in the letter. "There is too much at stake right now for Republicans to be in charge."

RELATED U.S. cuts Colorado River water allocations to drought-stricken Southwest

"I have become increasingly worried about our planet and the climate crisis we are facing. Today, my Republican colleagues would rather deny the existence of human-caused climate change than take action."

Priola, who has been considered a moderate Republican, said that he was shocked that the party has virtually done nothing about the Jan. 6 attack. Trump was impeached for inciting radical supporters to break into the Capitol and disrupt the certification of Joe Biden's election victory.

"I felt that clearly this would be the last straw and that my party would now finally distance itself from Donald Trump and the political environment he created." he said in the letter. "Week after week and month after month, I waited for that response; it never came.

RELATED Biden signs bill to fight climate change, lower drug prices, reduce federal deficit

"I haven't changed much in 30 years, but my party has."

Priola also expressed dismay that the party has targeted the handful of GOP lawmakers who have spoken out against Trump and Jan. 6.

"To my dismay, brave and honorable Republicans like Mike Pence, Liz Cheney, Mitt Romney and Adam Kinzinger have fought to defend the constitution and rule of law only to be met with ridicule and threats," he said.

RELATED House Reps accuse Homeland Security chief of obstruction

Priola's defection is expected to give Democrats a significant advantage in keeping control of the Colorado Senate this fall. With Priola, the chamber has a 21-14 Democratic majority.

