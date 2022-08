Paul Pelosi was sentenced to five days in prison Tuesday, after pleading guilty to driving under the influence. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was sentenced to five days in jail on Tuesday, after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol causing an accident. The 82-year-old has already served two days in jail and received conduct credit for two other days. He will work eight hours in a work program to complete the last day of his sentence. Advertisement

According to a press release by the NAPA County District Attorney, Pelosi will also have to complete a three-month DUI program, pay nearly $7,000 in fines and victim restitution and install an ignition interlock device for one year. The Department of Motor Vehicles also could suspend his driver's license for one year.

Pelosi was arrested May 28 after driving his 2021 Porsche into an intersection and hitting a 2014 Jeep. Both vehicles reportedly sustained "major collision damage." Officials determined that Pelosi was the cause of the collision.

He was not ordered to personally appear before Judge Joseph Solga and was represented by his attorney, Amanda Bevins. Solga dismissed a second charge of driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% of higher causing injury.

"The speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast," Nancy Pelosi's spokesperson Drew Hammill told CNN, in May.