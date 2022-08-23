Trending
Aug. 23, 2022 / 10:32 AM

Ethics board: South Dakota AG should look into complaints involving Gov. Kristi Noem

By Clyde Hughes
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the 2020 Republican National Convention in Washington on August 26, 2020. UPI Photo/File | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/483e4798df7f02f909c7870e7790943b/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the 2020 Republican National Convention in Washington on August 26, 2020. UPI Photo/File | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- An independent ethics board has said that the attorney general of South Dakota should look into two different complaints that accuse Gov. Kristi Noem of misconduct.

The complaints were brought last year by then-South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg and involve two separate issues -- Noem's decision to help her daughter obtain a real estate appraiser license and her use of state-owned airplanes to travel to political events.

Noem, 50, has been a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump and has been mentioned as a possible Republican contender for president in 2024.

On Monday night, the Government Accountability Board voted unanimously to refer both complaints to South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo for investigation.

RELATED FBI's raid on Trump's Florida home draws GOP backlash, demands for explanation

The board said that Noem should face "appropriate action," but didn't specify.

"Knowing what I know as the complainant, Gov. Noem should be fully investigated for her abuse of power in getting her daughter an appraiser license, and Gov. Noem should be prosecuted for her criminal use of state resources for personal gain," Ravnsborg, a Republican, said in a statement according to The New York Post.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks to then-President Donald Trump during a meeting at the White House in Washington on December 13, 2018. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI

Noem, who attempted to get the complaints dismissed, condemned the board after Monday night's decision.

"The actions taken by the GAB today did not follow state law or precedent," Noem's Communications Director Ian Fury said according to KELO-TV. "They have yet to point to one single statute the governor has violated in either of these complaints.

"It is unfortunate the board chose not to bring this charade to an end today. [Noem's daughter] Kassidy Peters did not receive any special treatment, and Gov. Noem followed the law, period."

It will be up to Vargo how the complaints proceed. He was appointed as attorney general by Noem in June to fill the remainder of Ravnsborg's term. Ravnsborg was removed from office after he was involved a fatal hit and run accident in 2020 that killed a 55-year-old man who'd been walking on the side of a road.

RELATED N.D. senator risks finger amputation after serious hand injury

Vargo said he has not yet decided whether to recuse himself from the investigation over a possible conflict of interest, given that he was appointed to his post by Noem.

"We will be diligent in our duty and thoroughly investigate the complaint that the Government Accountability Board has presented to the attorney general's office," Vargo said according to the Argus Leader.

"The investigation, as with all other investigations, will remain confidential as does the complaint that has been presented to us."

