2 killed, 1 injured in 'targeted' shooting in Atlanta; suspect in custody

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Two men were shot and killed and a woman is in custody in what police described as a "targeted" shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Monday afternoon. The unidentified woman, who is accused of fatally shooting the two men and injuring a third victim, was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after carrying out shootings at two separate Midtown locations, the Atlanta Police Department said. Advertisement

Michael Shiners, 60, was found dead at a condominium building on West Peachtree Street and Wesley Freeman, 41, was injured at a shooting at an office tower on 1100 Peachtree Street and later died at Grady Memorial Hospital, the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Authorities did not provide information about the surviving victim.

Officers were called to respond to the first shooting at 1:45 p.m. and the police department said the final shot appeared to have been fired at around 2:15 p.m.

Interim Atlanta Police Chief Darrin Schierbaum said during a press conference that police initiated an active-shooter protocol after learning that the suspect in both shootings was the same woman, adding that a network of security cameras in the Midtown area helped track the shooter as she fled the scene.

The woman was located at the international terminal of the airport at around 4 p.m. and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said she was arrested before going through security and entering a restricted area of the airport.

The weapon, a handgun, was recovered at the airport, Schierbaum said.

Police did not provide a potential motive for the shooting but Schierbaum said he believes the shooter targeted the victims.

"We do not believe these were random acts of violence, we do believe the individuals were likely targeted that were harmed today," he said.

Schierbaum described the situation as a "very active investigation," adding that police were trying to confirm whether the suspect lived in the building where the first shooting took place and worked for the management company for the property.