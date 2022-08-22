Rapper Fetty Wap pleads guilty in federal drug-trafficking case

Musician Fetty Wap pleads guilty to federal drug-trafficking charges in exchange for a minimum five-year sentence. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Rap artist Fetty Wap pleaded guilty Monday to his role in a drug trafficking ring and faces a minimum of five years in federal prison. According to the plea deal, the hip-hop star pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess cocaine, but not fentanyl and heroin. Advertisement

The rapper, whose real name is William Junior Maxwell II, was facing life in prison after he was one of six people indicted on drug trafficking charges last year. Prosecutors said the group arranged for fentanyl, heroin and cocaine to be shipped from the West Coast to sell in New York City and New Jersey.

"As alleged, the defendants transported, distributed and sold more than 100 kilograms of deadly and addictive drugs, including heroin and fentanyl, on Long Island, deliberately contributing to the opioid epidemic that has devastated our communities and taken too many lives," U.S. attorney Breon Peace said when the charges were announced.

Maxwell, 30, was arrested in October during a music festival at Citi Field in Queens, three months after the death of his 4-year-old daughter.

The rapper remains in custody in the special housing unit at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after his $500,000 bond was revoked earlier this month on charges he violated the conditions of his pre-trial release. Prosecutors said a December video recording of a FaceTime call showed Maxwell waving around a gun and threatening to kill a man.

Maxwell's sentencing has not been scheduled, but guidelines range from 7 to 9 years.

The rapper, who lost an eye to glaucoma as a child, is known for his single "Trap Queen," which hit the Billboard Top 10 in 2015. He also made the Billboard Top 100 with his song "My Way."

