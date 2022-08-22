Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 22, 2022 / 7:22 PM

Rapper Fetty Wap pleads guilty in federal drug-trafficking case

By Sheri Walsh
Musician Fetty Wap pleads guilty to federal drug-trafficking charges in exchange for a minimum five-year sentence. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/1063cf7a50d58316e43953e27cfa7ed9/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Musician Fetty Wap pleads guilty to federal drug-trafficking charges in exchange for a minimum five-year sentence. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Rap artist Fetty Wap pleaded guilty Monday to his role in a drug trafficking ring and faces a minimum of five years in federal prison.

According to the plea deal, the hip-hop star pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess cocaine, but not fentanyl and heroin.

Advertisement

The rapper, whose real name is William Junior Maxwell II, was facing life in prison after he was one of six people indicted on drug trafficking charges last year. Prosecutors said the group arranged for fentanyl, heroin and cocaine to be shipped from the West Coast to sell in New York City and New Jersey.

"As alleged, the defendants transported, distributed and sold more than 100 kilograms of deadly and addictive drugs, including heroin and fentanyl, on Long Island, deliberately contributing to the opioid epidemic that has devastated our communities and taken too many lives," U.S. attorney Breon Peace said when the charges were announced.

RELATED Rapper Fetty Wap arrested on federal drug trafficking charges

Maxwell, 30, was arrested in October during a music festival at Citi Field in Queens, three months after the death of his 4-year-old daughter.

The rapper remains in custody in the special housing unit at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after his $500,000 bond was revoked earlier this month on charges he violated the conditions of his pre-trial release. Prosecutors said a December video recording of a FaceTime call showed Maxwell waving around a gun and threatening to kill a man.

Advertisement

Maxwell's sentencing has not been scheduled, but guidelines range from 7 to 9 years.

RELATED Fetty Wap's daughter Lauren Maxwell dies at age 4

The rapper, who lost an eye to glaucoma as a child, is known for his single "Trap Queen," which hit the Billboard Top 10 in 2015. He also made the Billboard Top 100 with his song "My Way."

RELATED Fetty Wap mourns late brother on Instagram

Latest Headlines

Judge requests list of questions Georgia grand jury can ask Lindsey Graham
U.S. News // 36 minutes ago
Judge requests list of questions Georgia grand jury can ask Lindsey Graham
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Judge Leigh Martin May on Monday ordered attorneys for Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., to provide a list of questions a grand jury can ask the senator about efforts to overturn Georgia's 2020 presidential election.
Trump requests third party to review items seized from Mar-a-Lago
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump requests third party to review items seized from Mar-a-Lago
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Lawyers for former President Donald Trump requested that a "special master" be appointed to review items seized from a search of his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month.
Ford cuts 3,000 jobs to fund shift toward electric vehicles
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ford cuts 3,000 jobs to fund shift toward electric vehicles
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Ford Motor Co. will cut 3,000 jobs worldwide as part of a restructuring to lower costs and fund electric vehicle manufacturing. Ford plans to eliminate 2,000 salaried positions and 1,000 contract jobs.
Dow falls 643 points for worst day since June
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Dow falls 643 points for worst day since June
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 643 points Monday for its worst day since June as a summer markets rally began to wane.
Pfizer requests FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccine targeting Omicron
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Pfizer requests FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccine targeting Omicron
Pfizer Inc. said Monday that it has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve the emergency use of an updated booster shot that targets several versions of the Omicron variant.
Flooding hits Dallas-Fort Worth as some areas receive more than 13 inches of rain
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Flooding hits Dallas-Fort Worth as some areas receive more than 13 inches of rain
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Thunderstorms hit the Dallas-Fort Worth area Sunday night into Monday and have dropped massive amounts of rain in 18 hours, inundating streets, flooding homes and forcing some drivers to abandon their vehicles.
Kansas recount reaffirms landslide win for abortion rights
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Kansas recount reaffirms landslide win for abortion rights
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A Kansas recount has confirmed a landslide vote to uphold abortion rights in the state. The Value Them Both amendment, which would have stripped abortion rights from the state constitution, was defeated Aug. 2.
Gas prices keep sliding in U.S.; some experts watching tropical weather
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Gas prices keep sliding in U.S.; some experts watching tropical weather
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- While prices have been falling since peaking at a record high $5.02 in mid-June, experts say one factor to watch over the coming month is the weather.
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he will leave federal gov't in December
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he will leave federal gov't in December
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States' top infectious diseases expert who rose to national and international prominence in 2020 after COVID-19 arrived, said on Monday that he will leave federal service in December.
Record share of Americans say they're 'suffering' amid inflation, political division, survey says
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Record share of Americans say they're 'suffering' amid inflation, political division, survey says
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The number of Americans who say they are "thriving" in the present climate has declined and the share of those who are "suffering" is higher than it's been in almost 15 years, according to a Gallup survey Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Record share of Americans say they're 'suffering' amid inflation, political division, survey says
Record share of Americans say they're 'suffering' amid inflation, political division, survey says
Zion National Park rangers search for hiker who went missing in flash flood
Zion National Park rangers search for hiker who went missing in flash flood
Arkansas officers suspended amid probe into violent arrest captured on video
Arkansas officers suspended amid probe into violent arrest captured on video
Breonna Taylor killing: Ex-Louisville officer to plead guilty to federal conspiracy charge
Breonna Taylor killing: Ex-Louisville officer to plead guilty to federal conspiracy charge
Ukraine says Russian forces keep shelling near vulnerable nuclear power plant
Ukraine says Russian forces keep shelling near vulnerable nuclear power plant
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement