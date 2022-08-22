Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 22, 2022 / 8:50 PM

Jury deliberations begin in Michigan governor kidnap plot retrial

By Sheri Walsh
1/3
Jury deliberations begin in the retrial of two men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Photo courtesy of the Office of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Jury deliberations begin in the retrial of two men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Photo courtesy of the Office of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Jurors have started deliberating the fate of two defendants, charged in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, after prosecutors claimed the pair "wanted to execute her" and defense lawyers called the trial "kidnapping conspiracy theater."

Closing arguments in the case of Adam Fox, 39, and Barry Croft, 46, wrapped up before noon Monday in their retrial. Fox and Croft are on trial for a second time after two alleged co-conspirators were acquitted in April and a mistrial was declared when the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

Advertisement

Monday's closing arguments in a Grand Rapids federal courtroom followed seven days of testimony after the FBI alleged the men were members of an anti-government militia in Michigan and had conspired to kidnap Whitmer over COVID-19 restrictions. Fox and Croft could each face life in prison if found guilty.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler told jurors Fox had a list of items needed for the kidnapping, including handcuffs and a hood to cover Whitmer's head.

RELATED Two acquitted in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot, mistrial for two others

"They wanted to set off a second American Civil War and a second American Revolution," Kessler said. "And they wanted to do it for a long time before they settled on Gov. Whitmer. They didn't want to just kidnap her. They wanted to execute her," he said.

Advertisement

"So much for the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth," Fox's lawyer Christopher Gibbons told jurors. "Send the government and FBI a strong message... Let them know this is not what a fair trial in America looks like. It is time to end this debacle," he said.

"They want to lock him up in a cage... because they're afraid of things that came out of his mouth," Croft's attorney Joshua Blanchard told the jury. "This isn't Russia. This isn't how our country works. You don't get to lock them away for things they didn't actually do."

RELATED FBI raids home after reported threats to judge, lawyers in Whitmer kidnapping trial

Defense lawyers spoke about the two years their clients have lost in jail awaiting trial. They also argued the "big talking" group was entrapped by the FBI when they were high on marijuana, as Blanchard told jurors that "the FBI knew this was stoned crazy talk."

"These defendants were outside a woman's house in the middle of the night with night-vision goggles and guns and a plan to kidnap her," Kessler rebutted. "And they made a real bomb. That's far enough, isn't it?"

"This plan wasn't impossible at all," Kessler said. "Four guys with AR-15s, and magazines and body armor -- you think they couldn't take one person out of her house?"

Advertisement

The jury deliberated for several hours after closing arguments concluded. They will resume deliberations Tuesday.

Read More

FBI agent: Militia sought explosives in plot to kidnap Mich. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Latest Headlines

Judge requests list of questions Georgia grand jury can ask Lindsey Graham
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge requests list of questions Georgia grand jury can ask Lindsey Graham
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Judge Leigh Martin May on Monday ordered attorneys for Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., to provide a list of questions a grand jury can ask the senator about efforts to overturn Georgia's 2020 presidential election.
Rapper Fetty Wap pleads guilty in federal drug-trafficking case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Rapper Fetty Wap pleads guilty in federal drug-trafficking case
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Rap artist Fetty Wap pleaded guilty Monday to his role in a drug trafficking ring, that transported heroin, fentanyl and cocaine across the United States, and will face a minimum of five years in federal prison.
Trump requests third party to review items seized from Mar-a-Lago
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump requests third party to review items seized from Mar-a-Lago
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Lawyers for former President Donald Trump requested that a "special master" be appointed to review items seized from a search of his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month.
Ford cuts 3,000 jobs to fund shift toward electric vehicles
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ford cuts 3,000 jobs to fund shift toward electric vehicles
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Ford Motor Co. will cut 3,000 jobs worldwide as part of a restructuring to lower costs and fund electric vehicle manufacturing. Ford plans to eliminate 2,000 salaried positions and 1,000 contract jobs.
Dow falls 643 points for worst day since June
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Dow falls 643 points for worst day since June
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 643 points Monday for its worst day since June as a summer markets rally began to wane.
Pfizer requests FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccine targeting Omicron
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Pfizer requests FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccine targeting Omicron
Pfizer Inc. said Monday that it has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve the emergency use of an updated booster shot that targets several versions of the Omicron variant.
Flooding hits Dallas-Fort Worth as some areas receive more than 13 inches of rain
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Flooding hits Dallas-Fort Worth as some areas receive more than 13 inches of rain
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Thunderstorms hit the Dallas-Fort Worth area Sunday night into Monday and have dropped massive amounts of rain in 18 hours, inundating streets, flooding homes and forcing some drivers to abandon their vehicles.
Kansas recount reaffirms landslide win for abortion rights
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Kansas recount reaffirms landslide win for abortion rights
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A Kansas recount has confirmed a landslide vote to uphold abortion rights in the state. The Value Them Both amendment, which would have stripped abortion rights from the state constitution, was defeated Aug. 2.
Gas prices keep sliding in U.S.; some experts watching tropical weather
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Gas prices keep sliding in U.S.; some experts watching tropical weather
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- While prices have been falling since peaking at a record high $5.02 in mid-June, experts say one factor to watch over the coming month is the weather.
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he will leave federal gov't in December
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he will leave federal gov't in December
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States' top infectious diseases expert who rose to national and international prominence in 2020 after COVID-19 arrived, said on Monday that he will leave federal service in December.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Record share of Americans say they're 'suffering' amid inflation, political division, survey says
Record share of Americans say they're 'suffering' amid inflation, political division, survey says
Zion National Park rangers search for hiker who went missing in flash flood
Zion National Park rangers search for hiker who went missing in flash flood
Arkansas officers suspended amid probe into violent arrest captured on video
Arkansas officers suspended amid probe into violent arrest captured on video
Breonna Taylor killing: Ex-Louisville officer to plead guilty to federal conspiracy charge
Breonna Taylor killing: Ex-Louisville officer to plead guilty to federal conspiracy charge
Prince William, Kate Middleton announce new school for children in Windsor
Prince William, Kate Middleton announce new school for children in Windsor
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement