Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 22, 2022 / 8:11 PM

Judge requests list of questions Georgia grand jury can ask Lindsey Graham

By Daniel Uria
Judge Leigh Martin May on Monday ordered attorneys for Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., to provide a list of questions a grand jury can ask the senator about efforts to overturn Georgia's 2020 presidential election. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/ee4848b3dc38b284384e8fbaf1a37eb6/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Judge Leigh Martin May on Monday ordered attorneys for Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., to provide a list of questions a grand jury can ask the senator about efforts to overturn Georgia's 2020 presidential election. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Monday ordered Sen. Lindsey Graham's legal team to produce a list of questions a grand jury investigating efforts to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results can ask the sitting senator.

Judge Leigh Martin May ordered attorneys for the South Carolina Republican to provide by 9 a.m. Wednesday a list of questions that the grand jury can ask Graham under the speech and debate clause of the U.S. Constitution.

Advertisement

The Fulton County District Attorney's Office, which is leading the probe, will then have until 9 a.m. on Aug. 29 to file its response, at which point Graham will have two days to reply.

The probe is seeking information from Graham about a pair of phone calls he made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger seeking to alter the results of the 2020 presidential election.

His lawyers, however, have argued that he is protected by the speech and debate clause which protects "legislative acts" by active members of Congress such as speeches on the House or Senate floor.

In the phone calls to Raffensperger, Graham allegedly asked about "examining certain absentee ballots cast in Georgia in order to explore the possibility of a more favorable outcome" for then-President Donald Trump and whether the secretary of state "had the power to toss all mail ballots" in counties with poor signature match rates.

Advertisement

Graham has said that his calls to Raffensperger were legislative acts.

May previously rejected a request by Graham to quash the subpoena ordering him to testify and scheduled him to appear before the grand jury this week.

However, on Sunday, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily blocked the order while directing Graham's attorneys and prosecutors for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to expand their arguments.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican who resisted Trump's efforts to overturn the state's election results, was also scheduled to testify on Tuesday but a judge overseeing the grand jury will instead hold a hearing Thursday to determine whether the testimony will be delayed until after Nov. 8 as Kemp seeks re-election.

Latest Headlines

Rapper Fetty Wap pleads guilty in federal drug-trafficking case
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Rapper Fetty Wap pleads guilty in federal drug-trafficking case
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Rap artist Fetty Wap pleaded guilty Monday to his role in a drug trafficking ring, that transported heroin, fentanyl and cocaine across the United States, and will face a minimum of five years in federal prison.
Trump requests third party to review items seized from Mar-a-Lago
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump requests third party to review items seized from Mar-a-Lago
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Lawyers for former President Donald Trump requested that a "special master" be appointed to review items seized from a search of his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month.
Ford cuts 3,000 jobs to fund shift toward electric vehicles
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ford cuts 3,000 jobs to fund shift toward electric vehicles
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Ford Motor Co. will cut 3,000 jobs worldwide as part of a restructuring to lower costs and fund electric vehicle manufacturing. Ford plans to eliminate 2,000 salaried positions and 1,000 contract jobs.
Dow falls 643 points for worst day since June
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Dow falls 643 points for worst day since June
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 643 points Monday for its worst day since June as a summer markets rally began to wane.
Pfizer requests FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccine targeting Omicron
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Pfizer requests FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccine targeting Omicron
Pfizer Inc. said Monday that it has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve the emergency use of an updated booster shot that targets several versions of the Omicron variant.
Flooding hits Dallas-Fort Worth as some areas receive more than 13 inches of rain
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Flooding hits Dallas-Fort Worth as some areas receive more than 13 inches of rain
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Thunderstorms hit the Dallas-Fort Worth area Sunday night into Monday and have dropped massive amounts of rain in 18 hours, inundating streets, flooding homes and forcing some drivers to abandon their vehicles.
Kansas recount reaffirms landslide win for abortion rights
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Kansas recount reaffirms landslide win for abortion rights
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A Kansas recount has confirmed a landslide vote to uphold abortion rights in the state. The Value Them Both amendment, which would have stripped abortion rights from the state constitution, was defeated Aug. 2.
Gas prices keep sliding in U.S.; some experts watching tropical weather
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Gas prices keep sliding in U.S.; some experts watching tropical weather
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- While prices have been falling since peaking at a record high $5.02 in mid-June, experts say one factor to watch over the coming month is the weather.
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he will leave federal gov't in December
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he will leave federal gov't in December
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States' top infectious diseases expert who rose to national and international prominence in 2020 after COVID-19 arrived, said on Monday that he will leave federal service in December.
Record share of Americans say they're 'suffering' amid inflation, political division, survey says
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Record share of Americans say they're 'suffering' amid inflation, political division, survey says
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The number of Americans who say they are "thriving" in the present climate has declined and the share of those who are "suffering" is higher than it's been in almost 15 years, according to a Gallup survey Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Record share of Americans say they're 'suffering' amid inflation, political division, survey says
Record share of Americans say they're 'suffering' amid inflation, political division, survey says
Zion National Park rangers search for hiker who went missing in flash flood
Zion National Park rangers search for hiker who went missing in flash flood
Arkansas officers suspended amid probe into violent arrest captured on video
Arkansas officers suspended amid probe into violent arrest captured on video
Ukraine says Russian forces keep shelling near vulnerable nuclear power plant
Ukraine says Russian forces keep shelling near vulnerable nuclear power plant
Breonna Taylor killing: Ex-Louisville officer to plead guilty to federal conspiracy charge
Breonna Taylor killing: Ex-Louisville officer to plead guilty to federal conspiracy charge
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement