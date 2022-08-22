Gas prices keep sliding in U.S.; some experts watching for tropical trouble

Arkansas had the least expensive gas in the United States on Monday, at $3.40 cents per gallon. California had the most expensive gasoline with an average of $5.32 per gallon. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Gas prices ticked down on Monday as the slide in prices at the pump began another week. The national average on Monday was $3.90 -- which was down only slightly from Sunday, according to AAA.

The average is down more than 5 cents over the past week and about 51 cents over the past month.

While prices have been falling since peaking at a record high $5.02 in mid-June, experts say that one factor to watch over the coming month is the weather.

"Drivers are now benefiting from gas prices that are $1.11 less than their peak in mid-June," AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement. "But now we need to keep an eye on the weather as hurricane season arrives.

"These storms can affect prices by disrupting oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and impacting large coastal refineries."

So far this year, there have only been three named storms -- significantly fewer than experts predicted. They were Alex, Bonnie and Colin. Only Bonnie strengthened into a hurricane.

There was only one tropical disturbance in the Atlantic basin on Monday, well off the coast of Africa. The National Hurricane Center said it has only a 20% chance of cyclone formation over the next five days.

Arkansas has the least expensive gasoline, at $3.40 per gallon, followed by Mississippi ($3.42) and Georgia ($3.43).

California has the most expensive gas, at $5.32, and prices in Hawaii are also still above $5.