Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 22, 2022 / 4:52 PM

Pfizer requests FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccine targeting Omicron

By HealthDay News
Animal studies show that the new mRNA vaccine produces an immune response against both BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants. Pool photo by Jacquelyn Martin/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b84ca8ed9ce1ff97eb7119cb99fb8160/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Animal studies show that the new mRNA vaccine produces an immune response against both BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants. Pool photo by Jacquelyn Martin/UPI | License Photo

Pfizer Inc. said Monday that it has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve the emergency use of an updated booster shot that targets several versions of the Omicron variant.

Animal studies show that the new mRNA vaccine produces an immune response against both BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, with clinical trials set to begin this month, the company said in a news release announcing the application.

Advertisement

"The agility of the mRNA platform, together with extensive clinical experience with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, has allowed us to develop, test and manufacture updated, high-quality vaccines that align to circulating strains with unprecedented speed," said Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla.

"Having rapidly scaled up production, we are positioned to immediately begin distribution of the bivalent Omicron BA.4/BA.5 boosters, if authorized, to help protect individuals and families as we prepare for potential fall and winter surges," he said in the release.

RELATED Reformulated COVID-19 booster shots could be delivered by September

The BA.5 subvariant accounts for nearly 90% of new U.S. COVID-19 cases, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The FDA plans to review the data in September. If authorized, the vaccine can be distributed immediately, NBC News reported.

Advertisement

Harvard epidemiologist Bill Hanage told NBC News that the turnaround time for this new vaccine was "remarkably quick." It usually takes years for vaccines to be developed and distributed, and the latest Omicron subvariants only began spreading in the United States widely in early June.

RELATED Pfizer reports record quarterly sales propelled by COVID-19 vaccine, Paxlovid

The new vaccine will be "important," especially for people vulnerable to severe infections, such as the elderly, Hanage said.

The new shots are expected to be available before an expected winter surge of COVID-19 cases, White House COVID coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said last week.

The FDA is allowing Pfizer to submit less data on the shot than it has for other COVID-19 vaccines, because modified vaccines that target emerging strains of COVID-19 can be approved without lengthy clinical trials, NBC News reported.

RELATED CDC authorizes Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for adults

More information

Visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for more on COVID-19 vaccines.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Dow falls 643 points for worst day since June
U.S. News // 31 minutes ago
Dow falls 643 points for worst day since June
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 643 points Monday for its worst day since June as a summer markets rally began to wane.
Flooding hits Dallas-Fort Worth as some areas receive more than 13 inches of rain
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
Flooding hits Dallas-Fort Worth as some areas receive more than 13 inches of rain
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Thunderstorms hit the Dallas-Fort Worth area Sunday night into Monday and have dropped massive amounts of rain in 18 hours, inundating streets, flooding homes and forcing some drivers to abandon their vehicles.
Kansas recount reaffirms landslide win for abortion rights
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Kansas recount reaffirms landslide win for abortion rights
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A Kansas recount has confirmed a landslide vote to uphold abortion rights in the state. The Value Them Both amendment, which would have stripped abortion rights from the state constitution, was defeated Aug. 2.
Gas prices keep sliding in U.S.; some experts watching tropical weather
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Gas prices keep sliding in U.S.; some experts watching tropical weather
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- While prices have been falling since peaking at a record high $5.02 in mid-June, experts say one factor to watch over the coming month is the weather.
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he will leave federal gov't in December
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he will leave federal gov't in December
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States' top infectious diseases expert who rose to national and international prominence in 2020 after COVID-19 arrived, said on Monday that he will leave federal service in December.
Record share of Americans say they're 'suffering' amid inflation, political division, survey says
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Record share of Americans say they're 'suffering' amid inflation, political division, survey says
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The number of Americans who say they are "thriving" in the present climate has declined and the share of those who are "suffering" is higher than it's been in almost 15 years, according to a Gallup survey Monday.
Apple employees issue petition to keep working at home
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Apple employees issue petition to keep working at home
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Apple employees are pushing back on a demand by CEO Tim Cook ordering all San Francisco Bay Area workers back into the office for at least three days a week starting Sept. 5 with a petition.
Sheila Penrose to leave McDonald's board
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Sheila Penrose to leave McDonald's board
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- McDonald's board member Sheila Penrose, who survived a proxy challenge for her seat launched by billionaire Carl Icahn earlier this year, announced on Monday that she will leave her seat voluntarily effective Sept. 30.
Breonna Taylor killing: Ex-Louisville officer to plead guilty to federal conspiracy charge
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Breonna Taylor killing: Ex-Louisville officer to plead guilty to federal conspiracy charge
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A former Kentucky police officer is expected to appear in court on Monday to plead guilty to a federal conspiracy charge related to the controversial shooting death of Breonna Taylor.
Defense to present case asking for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz to avoid death penalty
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Defense to present case asking for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz to avoid death penalty
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- After hearing three weeks of arguments from prosecutors about how Nikolas Cruz killed more than a dozen people at his former high school in Parkland, Fla., jurors on Monday will begin hearing the defense's case.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Education secretary says Biden student debt announcement due in 'next week or so'
Education secretary says Biden student debt announcement due in 'next week or so'
Hiker dies after slipping near waterfall at New Hampshire's Cannon Mountain
Hiker dies after slipping near waterfall at New Hampshire's Cannon Mountain
Zion National Park rangers search for hiker who went missing in flash flood
Zion National Park rangers search for hiker who went missing in flash flood
Arkansas officers suspended amid probe into violent arrest captured on video
Arkansas officers suspended amid probe into violent arrest captured on video
Ukraine says Russian forces keep shelling near vulnerable nuclear power plant
Ukraine says Russian forces keep shelling near vulnerable nuclear power plant
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement