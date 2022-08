A man was found dead at the bottom of a waterfall after attempting to hike down Canon Mountain in New Hampshire on Saturday, authorities said. Photo by Mikespenard/ Wikimedia Commons

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- A man died while hiking down Cannon Mountain in New Hampshire, authorities said. First responders found a man dead at the bottom of a waterfall on Saturday after friends of the man said he slipped as they attempted to make their way down from the summit, the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement on Facebook. Advertisement

The group of three rode a tram to the top of the mountain where they planned to tour the summit and return via tram but changed their mind and decided to hike down the mountain.

"Unfortunately, they were not following a hiking trail and started down what they thought was a ski trail," the department said.

The group then attempted to maneuver their way down a location that was "rocky, wet and steep with a waterfall" at which point one of the hikers slipped and fell off the ledge.

The hikers then called 911 and first responders hiked to the coordinates where they found the man's body.

He was ultimately transported by the Ross Funeral Home to Littleton, NH, the department said.