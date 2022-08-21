Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 21, 2022 / 10:48 AM

Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19, to leave South Carolina

By Clyde Hughes
First lady Dr. Jill Biden addresses the guests at the Congressional Picnic at the White House on July 12. She tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/22203abe6bd2b7fb781829a6cee41e93/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
First lady Dr. Jill Biden addresses the guests at the Congressional Picnic at the White House on July 12. She tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden will leave isolation in South Carolina on Sunday after testing negative for COVID-19, her communications director Elizabeth Alexander said.

Biden, 71, tested positive for the coronavirus nearly a week ago while on vacation in South Carolina and had been under isolation there since. She had been taking Paxlovid since suffering mild symptoms from the virus. She is fully vaccinated and twice boosted.

"After isolating for five days and receiving negative results from two consecutive COVID-19 tests, the First Lady will depart South Carolina later today for Delaware," Alexander said, according to CBS News.

During her week in isolation, Biden planned for the upcoming fall term for her job as an English professor at Northern Virginia Community College, a White House official told CNN. President Joe Biden arrived in Rehoboth Beach, Del., on Saturday evening.

President Biden tested positive for the BA.5 subvariant of the coronavirus last month and after recovering suffered a rebound infection. He was cleared to resume normal duties on Aug. 7.

When the first lady was diagnosed positive, the White House contacted those she had been in close contact with, including the president.

COVID-19 cases continued to fall around the country. On Thursday, the seven-day moving average of new cases reached 93,741, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The average reached 130,282 on July 17.

