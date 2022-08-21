Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 21, 2022 / 3:06 PM

Three Indiana State University students killed in single-vehicle crash

By Daniel Uria

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Three Indiana State University students were killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, the university confirmed.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office said that deputies responded to a scene in Riley in which a vehicle carrying five people crashed into a tree and caught fire at 1:34 a.m. Sunday. Riley is about 11 miles southwest of Terrr Haute, where the univerity is located in southern Indiana.

Advertisement

"Unfortunately, the driver and two other occupants were pronounced deceased on the scene," the sheriff's office said, adding that two of the other passengers were freed from the vehicle and transported to be treated for serious injuries.

In a statement, the university said all five people in the vehicle were believed to be ISU students, including several football players, adding that police are working to positively identify the victims who were killed in the crash.

"This is a terrible tragedy," ISU President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said. "as we are waiting on additional details from authorities investigating this accident, our hearts go out to the families and friends of the students involved."

The university added that counseling services would be available for students, faculty and staff.

Advertisement

A women's soccer match scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday was also postponed, citing the crash.

Read More

Emotional Vanessa Bryant testifies in civil suit against LA County over death photos School bus carrying 32 students crashes into home At least 21 dead after suicide attack at Afghan mosque, including prominent cleric

Latest Headlines

Appeals court blocks subpoena to Lindsey Graham in Georgia election probe
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Appeals court blocks subpoena to Lindsey Graham in Georgia election probe
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals on Sunday blocked an order requiring Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., to testify before a grand jury about efforts to overturn Georgia's 2020 presidential election results.
Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19, to leave South Carolina
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19, to leave South Carolina
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden will leave isolation in South Carolina on Sunday after testing negative for COVID-19, her communications director Elizabeth Alexander said.
AccuWeather meteorologists put southern Plains on alert for flooding rain
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
AccuWeather meteorologists put southern Plains on alert for flooding rain
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Much of the southern Plains, including Texas and Oklahoma, have endured extreme drought conditions this summer. AccuWeather meteorologists say a change in the weather pattern could bring rain to parched areas starting on Sunday, but it also could bring the risk of flooding.
NYC restaurant Cheese Grille uses street dining shed as art gallery
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
NYC restaurant Cheese Grille uses street dining shed as art gallery
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A New York City restaurant is using a dining shed meant to help struggling restaurants through the COVID-19 pandemic as an art gallery, prompting a reprimand from the city's Department of Transportation.
Actor Gary Busey charged with criminal sexual contact in New Jersey
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Actor Gary Busey charged with criminal sexual contact in New Jersey
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Gary Busey has been charged with sex crimes in New Jersey from incidents occurring at the annual Monster Mania Convention, police said Saturday.
California officials ID 4 killed in McKinney Fire
U.S. News // 1 day ago
California officials ID 4 killed in McKinney Fire
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Northern California officials have positively identified four people killed in the McKinney Fire, which was mostly contained as of Saturday morning.
CDC investigating possible E. coli link to Wendy's lettuce
U.S. News // 1 day ago
CDC investigating possible E. coli link to Wendy's lettuce
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Public health officials said romaine lettuce on sandwiches at Wendy's restaurants in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania may be responsible for an outbreak of E. coli.
Human foot, shoe found in Yellowstone hot spring
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Human foot, shoe found in Yellowstone hot spring
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Yellowstone National Park rangers warned visitors about the dangers of the park's hot springs after an official found a shoe with a foot in it in the Abyss Pool.
Tropical storm warnings issued for parts of Texas coast
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Tropical storm warnings issued for parts of Texas coast
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A new tropical depression could form as soon as Saturday in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, AccuWeather forecasters say.
Oregon firefighter dies while battling wildfire, 2nd in week
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Oregon firefighter dies while battling wildfire, 2nd in week
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A tree fell and killed an Oregon firefighter while he was battling a wildfire in Jackson County, one of more than 40 blazes burning in the state.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Climate activists glue themselves to famous sculpture at Vatican Museums
Climate activists glue themselves to famous sculpture at Vatican Museums
U.S. condemns drone strike that killed teen girls playing volleyball in Syria
U.S. condemns drone strike that killed teen girls playing volleyball in Syria
Actor Gary Busey charged with criminal sexual contact in New Jersey
Actor Gary Busey charged with criminal sexual contact in New Jersey
Daughter of Putin supporter killed in car bomb; Ukraine says it's not to blame
Daughter of Putin supporter killed in car bomb; Ukraine says it's not to blame
Royal Australian Air Force hosts Exercise Pitch Black with over 100 fighter jets
Royal Australian Air Force hosts Exercise Pitch Black with over 100 fighter jets
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement