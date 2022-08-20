Advertisement
Actor Gary Busey charged with criminal sexual contact in New Jersey

By Adam Schrader
Actor Gary Busey and Stephanie Sampson attend the premiere of the motion picture drama "Crazy Heart" at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts &amp; Sciences in Beverly Hills, Calif., in December 2009. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/94c3564308cf95244b96ccacbeec4969/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Gary Busey has been charged with sex crimes in New Jersey from incidents occurring at the annual Monster Mania Convention, police said Saturday.

Officers with the Cherry Hill Police Department responded to the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill, a town about eight miles east from downtown Philadelphia, after a sex offense was reported during the event which ran from Aug. 12-14, police said in a statement.

Busey, 78, was charged Friday with two counts of criminal sexual contact in the fourth degree, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact in the fourth degree and one count of harassment.

Police said that the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with additional information to contact investigators.

Busey, known for his roles in Lethal Weapon and The Buddy Holly Story before appearing on several reality TV shows, was scheduled to return to the convention "after a very long absence."

The convention boasted that a limited number of tickets were available before the three-day event.

"Clearly there's no need to tell anyone who Gary Busey is!" an announcement from the convention reads.

"Horror fans will remember Gary for his role as Uncle Red in the 1985 film adaption of Stephen King's werewolf story Silver Bullet. Gary starred with our old friend Corey Haim in the film."

The convention noted that Busey also voiced the lead role in the Full Moon Gingerdead Man film series.

"Sci-Fi fans will surely know Gary for his role as Peter Keyes in 1990's popular sequel Predator 2."

It remains unknown whether Busey, who lives in Malibu, Calif., remains in New Jersey.

Jury convicts California serial killer who eluded police for decades

